Seed Colorant Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027

“Seed Colorant Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Seed Colorant industry with latest developments. Seed Colorant market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

The global seed colorant market operates in a business to business format. Owing to the increasing support from the government and rising adoption rate of hybrid and GM seeds, the market studied is expanding exponentially. Even the companies are adopting seed colorants as a part of their branding strategy, in order to achieve higher sales and profit. However, the cost of the colorant is very high, as it comprises huge R&D and manufacturing costs. Thus, the high cost of seeds and increase in prices of raw materials act as restraints to the growth of the market studied.

Market Overview:

The global seed colorant market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 271.3 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.7% of the overall market.

– Hybrid and GM are high-value seeds, which undergo various biological and chemical treatments that prevent losses. Colors are added to seeds for branding, identification, uniformity, and beatification. Hence, the use of seed colorants, dyes, and pigments is expected to increase in line with the adoption of hybrid and GM seeds. The adoption of increasingly pest-resistant and drought-tolerant hybrid seeds has helped farmers improve crop yields across diverse agro-climatic conditions, which in turn, boosts the demand for seed colorants.

– Preharvest seed treatment occupies the largest share in the global seed colorant market, as the treated seeds prevent adulteration of seeds and other hazards associated with handling of treated seeds.