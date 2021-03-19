Feed Additives Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Feed Additives Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Feed Additives industry with latest developments. Feed Additives market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

With the industrialization of the sector, the use of feed additives has been increasing over the years. The price volatility of natural feed sources during the past decade leads to an increment in the usage of different feed additives in the animal feed industry. Industrialization of the livestock, feed, and processed meat industry has necessitated the application of feed additives, as they act as a supplement, nutrient enhancer, feed conditioner, etc., with all required essential elements for optimum growth of the animals.

Major Key Players:

Adisseo SAS

BASF SE

Danisco Animal Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

Cargill Inc.

InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)

Kemin Industries Inc.

Nutreco NV

Phibro Animal Health Corp.

Lallemand Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Novozymes AS

Beneo GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Market Overview:

The global feed additives market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 31.74 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market. Economic growth, industrialization of the livestock industry, rising farmers awareness, and government support are the major factors for market attractiveness in this region.