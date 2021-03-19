Feed Additives Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis
Summary
“Feed Additives Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Feed Additives industry with latest developments. Feed Additives market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
With the industrialization of the sector, the use of feed additives has been increasing over the years. The price volatility of natural feed sources during the past decade leads to an increment in the usage of different feed additives in the animal feed industry. Industrialization of the livestock, feed, and processed meat industry has necessitated the application of feed additives, as they act as a supplement, nutrient enhancer, feed conditioner, etc., with all required essential elements for optimum growth of the animals.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Feed Additives Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Feed Additives Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Increased Industrial Livestock Production
The demand for food derived from animals across the world has been increasing at a fast pace. The surge in this demand has been fulfilled by commercial livestock production and their associated food chains. According to the World Bank, industrialized meat production is growing six times faster than traditional meat production methods. The meat production industry is witnessing an upward trend during the recent past years, especially, in the developed countries, such as the United States, and European countries with reduced land usage. This boosts the production of livestock as well as meat, which in turn, accelerates the demand for feed additives for feeding the growing livestock population in these countries.
The shift toward meat production industrialization requires a better regulatory framework to protect public health and guarantee high-quality feed additive inputs in animal feeds, to enhance the efficiency of meat production. Feedlot-raised animals are kept indoors for the majority of the year and are given compound feed to enhance their growth and supply them with essential nutrients. This leads to increased demand and consumption of compound feed, thereby, driving the market for feed additives, globally.
Prebiotics is the Fastest Growing Feed Additive
Prebiotics are attracting considerable interest from pet owners, pet food manufacturers, livestock producers, and feed manufacturers. The most common forms of prebiotics are non-digestible oligosaccharides (NDO), including inulin, oligofructose manna oligosaccharides, glucooligosaccharides, and galactooligosaccharides. Organic nature of prebiotics is making them a lucrative option for the industry, as there are no regulations on product addition, and they are more accepted by consumers as safer alternatives. Due to this, the market for prebiotics is the fastest growing as compared to others. Among all the feed prebiotics, inulin is the largest market segment in prebiotics and it has been constantly gaining popularity as a major prebiotic and as a functional fiber in the developed countries, particularly in the EU, due to the ban on antibiotics use in animal feed.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Feed Additives Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Additive Type
5.1.1 Antibiotics
5.1.1.1 Tetracyclines
5.1.1.2 Penicillins
5.1.1.3 Other Antibiotics
5.1.2 Vitamins
5.1.2.1 A
5.1.2.2 B
5.1.2.3 C
5.1.2.4 E
5.1.2.5 Other Vitamins
5.1.3 Antioxidants
5.1.3.1 BHA
5.1.3.2 BHT
5.1.3.3 Ethoxyquin
5.1.3.4 Other Antioxidants
5.1.4 Amino Acids
5.1.4.1 Tryptophan
5.1.4.2 Lysine
5.1.4.3 Methionine
5.1.4.4 Threonine
5.1.4.5 Other Amino Acids
5.1.5 Enzymes
5.1.5.1 Carbohydrases
5.1.5.2 Phytases
5.1.5.3 Other Enzymes
5.1.6 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
5.1.6.1 Binders
5.1.6.2 Bio-transformers
5.1.7 Prebiotics
5.1.7.1 Inulin
5.1.7.2 Fructo Oligosaccharides
5.1.7.3 Galacto Oligosaccharides
5.1.7.4 Other Prebiotics
5.1.8 Probiotics
5.1.8.1 Lactobacilli
5.1.8.2 Bifidobacteria
5.1.8.3 Other Probiotics
5.1.9 Flavors and Sweeteners
5.1.9.1 Flavors
5.1.9.2 Sweeteners
5.1.10 Pigments
5.1.10.1 Carotenoids
5.1.10.2 Curcumin and Spurulina
5.1.10.3 Other Pigments
5.1.11 Binders
5.1.11.1 Natural
5.1.11.2 Synthetic
5.1.12 Minerals
5.1.12.1 Micro Minerals
5.1.12.2 Macro Minerals
5.2 Animal Type
5.2.1 Ruminants
5.2.2 Swine
5.2.3 Poultry
5.2.4 Other Animal Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Egypt
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Adisseo SAS
6.2.2 BASF SE
6.2.3 Danisco Animal Nutrition
6.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)
6.2.5 Cargill Inc.
6.2.6 InVivo NSA SA (Neovia)
6.2.7 Kemin Industries Inc.
6.2.8 Nutreco NV
6.2.9 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
6.2.10 Lallemand Inc.
6.2.11 Alltech Inc.
6.2.12 Novozymes AS
6.2.13 Beneo GmbH
6.2.14 Elanco Animal Health
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
