Qatar Metal Working Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027
Summary
“Qatar Metal Working Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Qatar Metal Working industry with latest developments. Qatar Metal Working market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the Qatar Metal Working Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Qatar Metal Working Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Qatar Metal Working Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Architectural Steel Fabrication Segment
Architectural steel fabrication is emerging as a significant segment in the structural metal products sector. Key products in architectural steel fabrication include entrance gates, steel flush doors, rolling shutters, grills, and fencing, etc.
Key players in architectural steel fabrication are Gulf Steel, Qatar Metal Industries, Steel Master, Hadadco, Style Engineering, among others.
Furthermore, many players are looking to enter the market, since the manufacturing sector has become one of the most attractive investment opportunities in Qatar following the new legislation, which facilitates the process while providing investors with a slew of incentives.
But as per the steel consumption statistics of Middle East, an increased growth trend is observed in the key steel-using sectors, such as construction (3.2%), automotive (3.4%), machinery (2.9%), metal products (4.2%), transport (4.9%), and domestic appliances (4.2%) in 2016, when compared to 2015.
Hence, this indirectly signifies that the metal fabrication industry is growing and caters to all the above-mentioned sectors.
Booming Structural Steel Fabrication Segment
As of 2016, Qatar has 467 firms in the steel fabrication segment. Most steel fabrication units have capabilities to undertake both architectural steel fabrication and structural steel fabrication works. Based on their capacities, structural steel fabrication firms can be classified as large, medium, and small. Small-sized firms have capacities not greater than 380MT per annum. These units have less than 10 employees, and 30% of their capacities focus on structural steel fabrication works for small- to medium-sized projects, such as low-rise residential buildings and small commercial establishments.
Machining plays a key role in the structural steel fabrication segment. The country’s manufacturing sector led the way in 2017, by clocking exceptional growth and unprecedented expansion. Qatar has managed to attract huge investments into its manufacturing sector.
The growth of manufacturing establishments means the need for metalworking processes to manufacture products, thus creating demand for machining, which is one of the core metalworking processes. Machining basically encompasses a number of different manufacturing processes, such as milling, turning, drilling, tapping, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Qatar Metal Working Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Market
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Study Deliverables
2.2 Study Assumptions
2.3 Analysis Methodology
2.4 Research Phases
3 MARKET INSIGHTS
3.1 Current Market Scenario
3.2 Technological Trends
3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Framework
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET – BY PROCESS TYPE
5.1 Structural Steel Fabrication
5.2 Architectural Aluminum Fabrication
5.3 Architectural Steel Fabrication
5.4 Pre-Fabricated Buildings
5.5 Pre-Engineered Buildings
5.6 Others (Forging, pressing, stamping and roll- forming of metal; powder metallurgy, Treatment and coating of metals; machining, and Manufacture of other fabricated metal products)
6 QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET – BY END-USER INDUSTRY
6.1 Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy & Utilities, and Water
6.2 Industrial & Logistics
6.3 Building Construction
6.4 Others (Electronics, Food Processing, Aviation)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
7.2 Market Concentration Overview
7.3 Strategies Adopted, by Major Players
7.4 COMPANY PROFILES
7.4.1 Solb26
7.4.2 Eversendai Qatar
7.4.3 QATAR BLUE STEEL FACTORY W.L.L.
7.4.4 CLIC Qatar Trading Company WLL
7.4.5 Qatar Reinforcement Company
7.4.6 Pioneer Metal Company
7.4.7 Qatar Technical International Co.
7.4.8 Al Watania Steel For Sections
7.4.9 Qatar National Aluminium Panel Co.
7.4.10 Axis Engineering & Mechanical Co.
7.4.11 Frijns Steel Construction Middle East
7.4.12 Gulf Steel & Engineering
7.4.13 Leo Steel Construction Company W.L.L.
7.4.14 Steel Master
8 APPENDIX
8.1 Insights on Capital Flows
8.2 Economic Statistics Metal Industry Contribution to Economy
8.3 External Trade Statistics Export and Import, by Product
8.4 Insights on Key Export Destinations Origin Countries
8.5 Insights on Key Import
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10 FUTURE OF QATAR METAL WORKING MARKET
