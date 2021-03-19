Qatar Metal Working Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027

“Qatar Metal Working Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Qatar Metal Working industry with latest developments. Qatar Metal Working market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the Qatar Metal Working Market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Major Key Players:

Solb26

Eversendai Qatar

QATAR BLUE STEEL FACTORY W.L.L.

CLIC Qatar Trading Company WLL

Qatar Reinforcement Company

Pioneer Metal Company

Qatar Technical International Co.

Al Watania Steel For Sections

Qatar National Aluminium Panel Co.

Axis Engineering & Mechanical Co.

Frijns Steel Construction Middle East

Gulf Steel & Engineering

Leo Steel Construction Company W.L.L.

Steel Master Market Overview:

The Qatar Metal Working Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 1766.48 million in 2018, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.84% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.

– Structural Steel Fabrication is the largest segment due to the extensive implementation of steel fabricated products in construction industry. The major demand in Qatar is due to the burgeoning construction projects with FIFA World Cup 2022 in sight.

– Industry and logistics has highest share among all the end users accounting to 41.11% in 2018. Heightened manufacturing activities and growing logistics in the region due to Qatar’s favorable geographic location has contributed to the market growth.