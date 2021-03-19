Psoriasis Drugs Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Psoriasis Drugs Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Psoriasis Drugs industry with latest developments. Psoriasis Drugs market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Psoriasis is a genetic condition which may not be present at birth. This genetic condition may also be triggered by certain environmental and genetic factors. Factors such as the changing lifestyles of people are leading to increased alcohol consumption and smoking, unhealthy diets, and sedentary living, are making people more prone to this condition.

Major Key Players:

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Biotech Inc.)

Celgene Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Stiefel Laboratories Inc.

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Idec

AbbVie Inc. Market Overview:

The psoriasis drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The primary factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the increasing disease burden and demand for psoriasis medicines in emerging economies, the increasing use of combination therapies, and the increase in psoriasis research and pipeline drugs.