Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027
Summary
“Ophthalmic Lasers Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Ophthalmic Lasers industry with latest developments. Ophthalmic Lasers market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The ophthalmic laser is a medical device, which is used to target ophthalmic cells, in order to operate the ophthalmic disorders. Ophthalmic lasers are used for treating a wide range of eye problems. It is used in a variety of ophthalmic disorder procedures that include cataract surgery, laser trabeculoplasty, retinal photocoagulation, and laser iridotomy. Significant accuracy, low-cost, safe procedure, and convenient ophthalmic tools have increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the market.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Ophthalmic Lasers Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Ophthalmic Lasers Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Refractive Error Corrections is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue in the Application Segment
In the application segment of the ophthalmic lasers market, refractive error corrections are projected to have the largest revenue during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the factors, such as the escalating number of refractive error cases among, both, children and adult population. Furthermore, increase in the application of femtosecond lasers in refractive error surgeries is helping in the growth of this segment.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America dominates the market for ophthalmic lasers, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing incidence rates of ophthalmic problems and increasing healthcare expenditure in the country, as well as the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 High Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders
4.2.2 Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Ophthalmic Lasers
4.2.3 Increasing Initiatives to Control Visual Impairments
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Huge Cost Associated with Ophthalmic Laser Therapies
4.3.2 Reduced Availability of Skilled Practitioners
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Diode Lasers
5.1.2 Femtosecond Lasers
5.1.3 Excimer Lasers
5.1.4 Nd:YAG Lasers
5.1.5 SLT Lasers
5.1.6 Other Products
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Glaucoma
5.2.2 Cataract Removal
5.2.3 Refractive Error Corrections
5.2.4 Diabetic Retinopathy
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Eye Clinics
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)
6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.
6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)
6.1.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
6.1.5 IRIDEX Corporation
6.1.6 LIGHTMED
6.1.7 Quantel Medical
6.1.8 SCHWIND Eye-tech-solutions
6.1.9 Lumenis
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
