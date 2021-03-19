Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027

“Ophthalmic Lasers Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Ophthalmic Lasers industry with latest developments. Ophthalmic Lasers market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The ophthalmic laser is a medical device, which is used to target ophthalmic cells, in order to operate the ophthalmic disorders. Ophthalmic lasers are used for treating a wide range of eye problems. It is used in a variety of ophthalmic disorder procedures that include cataract surgery, laser trabeculoplasty, retinal photocoagulation, and laser iridotomy. Significant accuracy, low-cost, safe procedure, and convenient ophthalmic tools have increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the market.

Major Key Players:

Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)

Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)

Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

IRIDEX Corporation

LIGHTMED

Quantel Medical

Lumenis Market Overview:

The ophthalmic lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing regulatory approvals for ophthalmic lasers.