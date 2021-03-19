Newborn Screening Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024
Summary
“Newborn Screening Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly […]
“Newborn Screening Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Newborn Screening industry with latest developments. Newborn Screening market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099118
Scope of the Report:
Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism, in order to identify the disease. The early detection and appropriate standards of diagnosis and treatment can prevent death, and promote healthy development of an infant. The newborn screening market is driven by increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099118
Our Research Report Includes:
- Newborn Screening Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Newborn Screening Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Dried Blood Spot is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Test Type Segment
Dried blood spot tests (DBS) are expected to continue their domination during the forecast period. DBS sampling has been used to screen newborn babies for congenital metabolic diseases, for over 50 years. Advantages of DBS sampling include minimal volume requirements (approximately 30 – 100 µL per spot), ease of sample attainment by finger or heel stick with minimal training required, and ease of transport and sample stability. Autism, lymphomas and leukemia, and many other metabolic conditions can be diagnosed through this test. Dried blood spot analysis offers the advantage of collecting a small sample volume, which is easily transported. Thus, rising diseases in the newborns are boosting the market growth.
However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures across the world, and false positive and false negative results, may hinder the growth of the market.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America dominates the market for newborn screening, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This is primarily due to the growing prevalence of congenital disorders and enforced testing in all the 50 states of the nation. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of the disorders in the newborn and rising demand for advanced systems. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to further propel the market in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099118
Detailed TOC of Newborn Screening Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Newborn Screening Programs
4.2.2 Rising Incidences of Congenital Diseases
4.2.3 Rising Funding from Government Sectors for Newborn Screening
4.2.4 Advancements in Technologies Used in Newborn Screening
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Uniformity of Newborn Screening Policies and Procedures, across the World
4.3.2 False Positive and False Negative Results
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Device
5.1.1.1 Pulse Oximeter
5.1.1.2 Mass Spectrometer
5.1.1.3 Hearing Screening Devices
5.1.1.4 Laparoscope
5.1.1.5 Retinoscope
5.1.1.6 Ultrasound Machine
5.1.2 Assay Kits
5.2 By Test Type
5.2.1 Dried Blood Spot
5.2.2 Hearing Screening
5.2.3 Critical Congenital Heart Defect (CCHD)
5.2.4 Urine Test
5.2.5 Other Test Types
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.3.3 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AB Sciex
6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 Masimo Corporation
6.1.6 Medtronic Inc.
6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated
6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.
6.1.9 Trivitron Healthcare
6.1.10 ZenTech SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2021-2027 | Global Industry Trends, Future Demand Status, Top Key Players Analysis with Revenue and Business Status with Covid-19 Impact
Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Size 2021: Growth Opportunity by Regions, Development Factors, Global Industry Size and Trends, Future Scope with Business Share Forecast to 2025
Concrete and Road Construction Equipment Market Size Analysis Research 2021: Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027
Bone Marrow Transplant Rejection Treatment Market Size Analysis 2021: with Future Prospects, Global Industry Size, Investment Opportunity, Revenue Estimation, Market Share by Manufacturers, Growth Forecast to 2027
Global Floor-Standing Lamps Market Size Analysis 2021 with Covid-19 Impact on Share, Demand-Supply Status, Estimated CAGR, Business Growth Forecast to 2025
Policy Management in Telecom Market Analysis by Global Size 2021 – Driving Forces with Challenges, Development Trends, Covid-19 Impact Research with Growth Forecast and Demand Scenario till 2027
Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market Size by Development 2021: Future Growth Prospects, Leading Players with Growth Challenges, Trends and Business Outlook with Covid-19 Impact by 2026
Medical Cryogenic Storage Containers Market by Global Growth Trends 2021: Industry Size by Regions, Key Players by Revenue, Business Overview by Development Status, and Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026
Digital Olfactory technology Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027
Thermochromic Paint Market – Size Analysis with Future Trends, Regional Opportunity, Leading Key Players Outlook, Future Scope and Business Share and Global Growth Analysis with Covid-19 Impact till 2021-2027
Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Non-dairy Yogurt Market Trends Outlook 2021 Research includes Impact of COVID-19 on Business Growth, Global Size and Share, and Development Approach by Future Scope Forecast to 2023
Global Aluminium Rolled Products Market Growth Analysis with Industry Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027
Orthopedic Implants Market Share and Forecast Analysis 2021-2023 | Latest Developments of Industry, Segmentation, Global Growth Trends and Business Strategies with Covid-19 Impact
Transportation Management System (Tms) In North America Market Share 2021 by Key Findings, Emerging Growth Factors, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Key Strategies of Business, Global Size Value Forecast to 2024