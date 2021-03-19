Newborn Screening Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Newborn Screening Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Newborn Screening industry with latest developments. Newborn Screening market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism, in order to identify the disease. The early detection and appropriate standards of diagnosis and treatment can prevent death, and promote healthy development of an infant. The newborn screening market is driven by increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests.

Major Key Players:

AB Sciex

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

PerkinElmer Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

ZenTech SA Market Overview:

The newborn screening market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include growing newborn screening programs, rising incidences of congenital diseases, raising funding from government sectors for newborn screening, and advancements in technologies used in newborn screening.

Newborn screening represents one of the major child health advances of the past century, and there have been many advancements in the technologies used in newborn screening. The rapid pace of developments in the field of expanded newborn screening has been made possible, by technological advances in the ability to detect multiple compounds diagnostic of different inborn errors of metabolism in neonatal dried blood specimens. After the success of newborn screening in phenylketonuria, experts in this area are optimistic that further health benefits may rise in the future. Also, one of the most exciting and powerful advancements in this field is the commercialization of hybrid instruments. The manufacturers are focusing on the high sensitivity, resolution, throughput, and cost effectiveness to gain a foothold in the market. Hence, many companies have been influenced by emerging technologies, and have adopted many new clinical testing platforms for use. The examples include the use of tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) for amino acidopathies and organic acidurias, multi-marker HPLC testing for hemoglobinopathies, multi-analyte immunoassays for HIV, Hepatitis B, and C antibodies, as well as second-tier DNA-based assays that detect mutation panels, and next-generation sequencing technologies for cystic fibrosis and other disorders. The aforementioned factors are likely to drive the market, globally.