Metabolomics Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027
Summary
"Metabolomics Market" report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share.
“Metabolomics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Metabolomics industry with latest developments. Metabolomics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Metabolomics represent a systematic study of unique chemical processes inside the cells, which involve metabolites. The collection of entire metabolites in a biological cell, tissue, organ, or organism is called metabolome, which are the end products of cellular processes. In the past one decade, the scientific communities across the world have been integrating proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic information, which helps in the early analysis of any chronic genetic or infectious diseases. These are funded by several private and public funding, which helps in the growth of the metabolomics market.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Metabolomics Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Metabolomics Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Biomarker and Drug Discovery Segment, under Application, is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue
The biomarket and drug discovery segment, under application, is projected to record a CAGR of 13.4%, over the forecast period.
Metabolomics focus mainly on profiling small-molecule metabolites (metabolic profiling), and differ from genomics and proteomics, which characterize the profiles of genes and proteins, respectively. Additionally, biomarkers are the objective and quantitatively-measurable indicators of biological or pathogenic processes. Both metabolomics and biomarkers are progressively used in drug discovery and development, managing disease progression, especially for the personalized or precision medicine. Metabolomics and biomarkers are likely to advance the drug development and personalized therapy in the future, mainly in highly demanding disease areas, such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, cancer, mental health, and other infectious diseases. The increasing challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, such as dwindling discovery pipelines, limited budget sanctioned for a particular R&D, increasing regulatory control, significant gaps in the future drug markets, are expected to drive growth of the market.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the market, over other regions, throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption rate of healthcare technology, well-established direct sales channel across the region, and continuous boost to small and mid-sized metabolomics-oriented research communities and companies, globally, from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) program, help in the growth of metabolomics business.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Metabolomics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicines
4.2.2 High Investments by Public and Private Sectors in the Field of Metabolomics
4.2.3 Rising Need for Early and Accurate Diagnosis of Diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Tools and Instruments
4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Metabolite Analysis
5.1.1 Analytical Techniques
5.1.1.1 Separation Techniques
5.1.1.1.1 Liquid Chromatography
5.1.1.1.2 Gas Chromatography
5.1.1.1.3 Capillary Electrophoresis
5.1.1.2 Detection Techniques
5.1.1.2.1 Mass Spectrometry
5.1.1.2.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
5.1.1.2.3 Other Detection Techniques
5.1.2 Bioinformatics Tools and Database
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Biomarker and Drug Discovery
5.2.2 Toxicology
5.2.3 Nutrigenomics
5.2.4 Personalized Medicine
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies
6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.3 Bruker Corporation
6.1.4 Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)
6.1.5 LECO Corporation
6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.8 Waters Corporation
6.1.9 PerkinElmer Inc.
6.1.10 Kore Technology Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
