Metabolomics Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027

Scope of the Report:

Metabolomics represent a systematic study of unique chemical processes inside the cells, which involve metabolites. The collection of entire metabolites in a biological cell, tissue, organ, or organism is called metabolome, which are the end products of cellular processes. In the past one decade, the scientific communities across the world have been integrating proteomic, transcriptomic, and metabolomic information, which helps in the early analysis of any chronic genetic or infectious diseases. These are funded by several private and public funding, which helps in the growth of the metabolomics market.

Major Key Players:

Agilent Technologies

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation (SCIEX)

LECO Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Kore Technology Limited Market Overview:

The metabolomics market was valued at USD 1,637.43 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3,565.82 million by 2024. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.85%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).