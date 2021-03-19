Gene Synthesis Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis
Summary
“Gene Synthesis Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Gene Synthesis industry with latest developments. Gene Synthesis market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Gene synthesis refers to the in vitro, base-by-base synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. Unlike DNA replication, which occurs in vivo or by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand for its initiation.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Gene Synthesis Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Gene Synthesis Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
PCR-mediated Assembly is Expected to Grow Rapidly in the Gene Assembly Segment
In the gene synthesis process, the chemical synthesis is typically used to create oligonucleotides of up to 120-150 nucleotide (nt) in length. Therefore, generally, gene assembly techniques are utilized to connect small oligonucleotides with each other, to synthesize the gene of the required length. Over the past three decades, a number of methods have been developed to assemble relatively short synthetic oligonucleotides into longer gene sequences. And the PCR-mediated assembly represents one of the most prominent approaches to mediate assembly of the desired DNA sequence. Pertaining to the broad applications of PCR, such as in molecular diagnostics, forensics, and epidemiology studies, the demand, and acceptance of PCR technologies are high, which, in turn, acts as a favorable factor for the development and adoption of PCR-mediated assembly methodologies, by academia and research institutes alike.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America dominates the market for gene synthesis and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, the aging population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the primary factors responsible for the large market size.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Gene Synthesis Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing R&D in the Field of Genomics and Next Generation Sequencing
4.2.2 Increased Government Funding toward Genomics
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.3.2 High Cost and Complexity of Techniques
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Method
5.1.1 Oligonucleotide Synthesis
5.1.1.1 Solid Phase Phosphoramidite Synthesis
5.1.1.2 Microchip-based Oligonucleotide Synthesis
5.1.2 Gene Assembly
5.1.2.1 Ligation-mediated Assembly
5.1.2.2 PCR-mediated Assembly
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Academic and Research Institutes
5.2.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.2.3 Contract Research Organizations
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ATUM (DNA2.0 Inc.)
6.1.2 Bio Basic Inc.
6.1.3 Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Eurofins Genomics
6.1.5 Genewiz Inc.
6.1.6 Genscript Biotech Corp.
6.1.7 Merck KGaA
6.1.8 OriGene Technologies Inc.
6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (GeneArt)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
