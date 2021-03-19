Gene Synthesis Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Gene Synthesis Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Gene Synthesis industry with latest developments. Gene Synthesis market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Gene synthesis refers to the in vitro, base-by-base synthesis of double-stranded DNA molecules. Unlike DNA replication, which occurs in vivo or by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand for its initiation.

Major Key Players:

ATUM (DNA2.0 Inc.)

Bio Basic Inc.

Beijing SBS Genetech Co. Ltd

Eurofins Genomics

Genewiz Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Merck KGaA

OriGene Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (GeneArt) Market Overview:

The gene synthesis market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include increasing R&D in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, increased government funding toward genomics, and increasing demand for personalized medicine. As personalized medicine aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, it has become popular over recent years. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights. This is enabling healthcare providers to offer better and faster diagnoses, and make more informed treatment decisions. Factors, such as the aging global population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are putting unrelenting pressure on the capacity and financial viability of the healthcare systems across the world. Personalized medicine holds the promise of providing better patient care and a high safety margin while lowering the total healthcare costs. In addition, gene synthesis is also finding its applications in the molecular diagnosis of infectious and genetic diseases. Genetic tests, which can detect genetic variations and predict how a person is likely to respond to certain drugs, are becoming commercially available.