Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027
Summary
“Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices industry with latest developments. Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
As per the scope of this report, minimally-invasive surgical devices refer to electrosurgical systems, robot-assisted surgical systems, and surgical equipment, which are used during the minimally-invasive procedure. The minimally-invasive neurosurgery device market is growing at a significant rate, due to various benefits associated with minimally-invasive procedures, such as less recovery time, minimal pain to the patients, shortened hospital stay, and high accuracy. The market is segmented by products, application, and geography.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Gastrointestinal Segment, under Application, is expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period.
The gastrointestinal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, owing to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases in the young, adult, and geriatric groups, worldwide. Dyspepsia, irritable-bowel syndrome, and constipation are some of the examples of gastrointestinal disorders. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is also a prevalent form of the organic gastrointestinal disorder. Minimally-invasive surgery has gained popularity for benign diseases, and has proved its safety and efficacy over traditional methods, owing to which, it has gained substantial attention in the past several years. According to the data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 32.3 million of visits to physician offices, with diseases of the digestive system as the primary diagnosis in the United States. With the increase in the government’s continuous effort to improve the health of people, the number of gastrointestinal surgeries is bound to rise, which, in turn, may improve the scope for minimally-invasive devices meant for gastrointestinal surgery.
North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North America held a major share for the minimally-invasive surgery devices market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. North America is anticipated to dominate the minimally-invasive neurosurgery devices market, globally. The factors attributed to the high growth of the region are the increasing number of neurological disorders and the growing adoption of minimally-invasive surgeries in the region. More than 65 million American citizens suffer from lower back problems, every year. Neurosurgery and skull-based surgery are undergoing a paradigm shift. The physicians are using endoscopic techniques to visualize and excise lesions that were previously addressed through large, open surgeries. The advantages of minimally-invasive surgeries, such as less invasiveness, quick recovery time of patients, and low-cost of treatment, have augmented the demand for minimally-invasive neurosurgery devices in the region. Furthermore, advancements in various surgical devices from established key players, in the United States, are likely to drive the market growth in North America.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Minimally-invasive Surgery Devices Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Higher Acceptance Rate of Minimally-invasive Surgeries over Traditional Surgeries
4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle-related and Chronic Disorders
4.2.3 Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Shortage of Experienced Professionals
4.3.2 Uncertain Regulatory Framework
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Handheld Instruments
5.1.2 Guiding Devices
5.1.2.1 Guiding Catheters
5.1.2.2 Guidewires
5.1.3 Electrosurgical Devices
5.1.4 Endoscopic Devices
5.1.5 Laproscopic Devices
5.1.6 Monitoring and Visualization Devices
5.1.7 Robotic Assisted Surgical Systems
5.1.8 Ablation Devices
5.1.9 Laser Based Devices
5.1.10 Other MIS Devices
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Aesthetic
5.2.2 Cardiovascular
5.2.3 Gastrointestinal
5.2.4 Gynecological
5.2.5 Orthopedic
5.2.6 Urological
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 GE Healthcare
6.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.5 Medtronic PLC
6.1.6 Olympus Corporation
6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers
6.1.8 Smith & Nephew
6.1.9 Stryker Corporation
6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
