Medical Gases and Equipment Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, medical gases and equipment are defined as gases and equipment, which are used for therapeutic diagnosis and curative purposes, as well as for pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. The market is segmented by product type, end user, and geography.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Oxygen Segment, under Product Type, is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast PeriodThe oxygen gas is expected to be the fastest growing segment, as it provides a base for all modern anesthetic techniques and life support for artificially ventilated patients. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and road accidents across the world are major factors boosting the growth of the market. The patients admitted in intensive care units and ambulatory care for various types of surgeries require oxygen gas for life support. The oxygen supply sources are divided into two categories, namely, bulk oxygen systems and cylinder-manifold-supply systems. According to the estimates of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017, there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the United States, leading to around 37,133 deaths. Thus, owing to the rising cases of road accidents, there may be a huge demand for oxygen in various life care settings. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Market

North America is held a major share for the medical gases and equipment market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. This steady growth rate is majorly attributed to the increasing use of medical gases and equipment in the management of various respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. The growing incidences of COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions, such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases, are expected to drive the demand for medical gases and equipment in the United States, during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incidence rate of COPD in the United States was 44.3 per 100,000, in 2014. Presence of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, especially intensive care units, well-established medical gas market, a high prevalence of patients with respiratory disorders, and growing geriatric population have contributed to the largest share of the US market, in the global market. In the United States, the medical gases sector is in the middle of a shift in standards, analysis, and delivery procedures, which results from the current increase in the use of home oxygen therapy, to the modernization of medical gas standards and the means of supply.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Medical Gases and Equipment Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Healthcare and Point-of-care Diagnostics

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

4.2.3 Favorable Initiatives Undertaken by Government Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Process

4.3.2 Limited Healthcare Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Medical Gases

5.1.1.1 Pure Medical Gases

5.1.1.1.1 Oxygen Gas

5.1.1.1.2 Nitrous Oxide Gas

5.1.1.1.3 Nitrogen Gas

5.1.1.1.4 Carbon Dioxide Gas

5.1.1.1.5 Helium Gas

5.1.1.1.6 Other Gases

5.1.1.2 Medical Gas Mixtures

5.1.1.2.1 Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen Mixture

5.1.1.2.2 Helium and Oxygen Mixture

5.1.1.2.3 Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Mixture

5.1.1.2.4 Other Medical Gas Mixtures

5.1.1.3 Biological Atmosphere

5.1.2 Medical Gas Equipment

5.1.2.1 Compressors

5.1.2.2 Cylinders

5.1.2.3 Hose assemblies and valves

5.1.2.4 Manifolds

5.1.2.5 Masks

5.1.2.6 Vacuum Systems

5.1.2.7 Other Medical Gas Equipment

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Care

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Air Liquide

6.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

6.1.3 Amico Group of Companies

6.1.4 Atlas Copco

6.1.5 BeaconMedaes

6.1.6 Flogas

6.1.7 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

6.1.8 Messer Group GmbH

6.1.9 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

6.1.10 The Linde Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

