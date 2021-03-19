Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027
Summary
“Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Anti-hypertensive Drugs industry with latest developments. Anti-hypertensive Drugs market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Antihypertensive drugs are referred to as a class of drugs that are used in treating hypertension (high blood pressure). There are many classes of antihypertensive drugs, which have the ability to lower blood pressure by different means, and thus, prevent the complications associated with high blood pressure, including stroke and myocardial infarction.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Diuretics is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Therapeutic Class
Thiazide diuretics are the cornerstone of treatment for hypertension in most patients. Hydrochlorothiazide is the most commonly used thiazide diuretic in the United States. The Joint National Committee on the prevention, detection, evaluation, and treatment of high blood pressure recommends thiazide-type diuretics to be one of the preferred drug treatments for hypertension, whether used on its own or along with other antihypertensive drugs, such as calcium channel blockers. Moreover, it was also noted that more than one-third of the adults affected by hypertension were reported to take diuretics.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
According to the AHA (American heart association), 74.9% of hypertension patients are currently undergoing treatment, and only 52.2% of patients have it under control. AHA projection shows that by 2030, about 41.4% of adults in the United States are expected to have hypertension. The demand for prompt and accurate diagnosis, and treatment of hypertension, identifying people predisposed to the disease, presence of technically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and management of the prognosis of the disease are some of the key market drivers of the North American anti-hypertension market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension
4.2.2 Growing Initiatives by Private and Government Organizations
4.2.3 Rising Awareness about Hypertension
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Multiple Major Drug Patent Expiration
4.3.2 Side-effects of Treatment Options
4.3.3 Rise in Non-pharmacological Therapy
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Therapeutic Class
5.1.1 Diuretics
5.1.2 Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
5.1.3 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)
5.1.4 Beta Blockers
5.1.5 Alpha Blockers
5.1.6 Renin Inhibitors
5.1.7 Calcium Channel Blockers
5.1.8 Other Therapeutic Classes
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Astrazeneca PLC
6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim
6.1.3 Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Ltd
6.1.5 Lupin Limited
6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.7 Novartis AG
6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.9 Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited
6.1.10 Sanofi SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
