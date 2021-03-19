Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2027

“Anti-hypertensive Drugs Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Anti-hypertensive Drugs industry with latest developments. Anti-hypertensive Drugs market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Antihypertensive drugs are referred to as a class of drugs that are used in treating hypertension (high blood pressure). There are many classes of antihypertensive drugs, which have the ability to lower blood pressure by different means, and thus, prevent the complications associated with high blood pressure, including stroke and myocardial infarction.

Astrazeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Ltd

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Market Overview:

The anti-hypertensive drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of hypertension, growing initiatives by private and government organizations, and rising awareness about hypertension.

The prevalence of hypertension has observed a significant rise over the past few years. Generally, blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day. However, it can damage one’s heart and result in health problems, if it stays high for a long time. High blood pressure is called hypertension. High blood pressure is the most harmful factor when it comes to the risk of heart disease and stroke, which is the leading cause of death in the United States. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), about 75 million American adults (32%) have high blood pressure (hypertension), but only about half (54%) of people with high blood pressure have their condition under control. High blood pressure was a primary and contributing cause of death for more than 410,000 American citizens, in 2014. CDC also states that high blood pressure costs the nation USD 48.6 billion every year. This total includes the medications to treat high blood pressure, cost of health care services, and missed days of work.