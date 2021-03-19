Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027

“Refurbished Medical Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Refurbished Medical Devices industry with latest developments. Refurbished Medical Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Refurbishment is a methodical process that brings used equipment to almost the same condition as new equipment (or sometimes even better condition for that matter). Such action provides for significant benefits both from an environmental and a social perspective. Refurbishment of medical equipment means extending the overall lifetime of the equipment itself, generally from 5/7 to 10/14 years or even more. Hence it qualifies as a method of reusing and preventing waste. This activity saves energy as well as the materials used for producing a new device.

Agito medical A/S

Avante Health Solutions

Block Imaging International, Inc.

Everx Pvt Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Integrity Medical systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Radio Oncology Systems Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Systems

The global refurbished medical devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Certain factors driving the market growth include cost containment pressure on healthcare organizations, a large inventory of old or used medical devices, the rising trend of medical tourism, and increasing rate of private healthcare institutions.

Along with the demand for new equipment, there is an increasing demand for refurbished medical equipment around the world. In fact, an increasing number of hospitals, which are new, are opting for alternate options to cut down on the capital investments. With the emerging technologies, there has been an increasing trend of ‘affordable buying,’ which is the basic reason for the emergence of the refurbished devices market. For example, today, a customer who is looking for any CT scanner under 4-slice, opts for a refurbished unit, rather than a brand new system. The refurbished equipment allows buying of necessary devices at affordable prices, without compromising on quality; therefore healthcare facilities, including small and medium ones, purchase refurbished medical devices. Hence, the refurbished medical devices market is increasing at a high growth rate.

However, the general perception of the refurbished devices impedes the growth of this market. A reused or refurbished device is often doubted for its durability and quality. There is always a perceived risk of accuracy and quality of outputs, associated with the refurbished devices. If not all, some medical devices do lose their capability to produce quality outputs, after being used for a certain period. Hospitals often refrain from buying these types of equipment, in the fear of risking a patient’s life and their reputation in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the governments have strict punishments for the hospitals, if the use of refurbished devices harms a patient at any level. Additionally, the lack of awareness about the benefits of refurbished equipment is also restraining the growth of the global refurbished medical devices market.

