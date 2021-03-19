Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2027
Summary
“Refurbished Medical Devices Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Refurbished Medical Devices industry with latest developments. Refurbished Medical Devices market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Refurbishment is a methodical process that brings used equipment to almost the same condition as new equipment (or sometimes even better condition for that matter). Such action provides for significant benefits both from an environmental and a social perspective. Refurbishment of medical equipment means extending the overall lifetime of the equipment itself, generally from 5/7 to 10/14 years or even more. Hence it qualifies as a method of reusing and preventing waste. This activity saves energy as well as the materials used for producing a new device.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Refurbished Medical Devices Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Refurbished Medical Devices Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Medical Imaging Equipment is expected to hold a Significant Market Share in the Product Type
Medical imaging is the process of making a visual representation of the interior of the body for medical intervention. These instruments help in establishing a database of normal anatomy and physiology of internal organs so that any abnormality can be noticed immediately. The medical imaging equipment includes X-ray machines, ultrasound systems, MRI machines, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging systems (pet, spect, and pet/CT), among others. Majority of the clinics and hospitals that have purchased, used, or refurbished medical equipment generally have neutral-to-positive experiences with the purchase. Most end users have been found to indicate that they purchased used or refurbished equipment due to budgetary constraints.
North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
North America dominates the global market, due to the high incidence of various chronic .diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer. In addition to that, supportive regulatory policies for selling and using refurbished medical equipment are also expected to drive the growth of this market in North America.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Refurbished Medical Devices Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Cost Containment Pressure on Healthcare Organizations
4.2.2 Large Inventory of Old or Used Medical Devices
4.2.3 Rising Trend of Medical Tourism
4.2.4 Growing Rate of Private Healthcare Institutions
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Quality Issues of Refurbished Medical Equipment among End Users
4.3.2 Reluctance to Purchase Refurbished Medical Equipment Among Public Healthcare Providers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment
5.1.1.1 X-Ray Machines
5.1.1.2 Ultrasound Systems
5.1.1.3 MRI Machines
5.1.1.4 CT Scanners
5.1.1.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems (Pet, Spect, and Pet/CT)
5.1.1.6 Other Medical Imaging Equipment
5.1.2 Operating Room & Surgical Equipment
5.1.2.1 Anesthesia Machines
5.1.2.2 CO2 and Agent Monitors
5.1.2.3 Microscopes
5.1.2.4 Electrosurgical Units
5.1.2.5 Other Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
5.1.3 Patient Monitors
5.1.3.1 Multiparameter Monitors
5.1.3.2 Electrocardiography Devices (ECG)
5.1.3.3 Pulse Oximeters
5.1.3.4 Non-invasive Blood Pressure Monitors
5.1.4 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment
5.1.5 Neurology Equipment
5.1.6 Endoscopy Equipment
5.1.7 Intensive Care Units
5.1.8 Other Medical Equipment
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agito medical A/S
6.1.2 Avante Health Solutions
6.1.3 Block Imaging International, Inc.
6.1.4 Everx Pvt Ltd.
6.1.5 GE Healthcare
6.1.6 Integrity Medical systems Inc.
6.1.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.8 Radio Oncology Systems Inc.
6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare Systems
6.1.10 Soma Technology
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
