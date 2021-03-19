Nurse Call Systems Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Nurse Call Systems Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Nurse Call Systems industry with latest developments. Nurse Call Systems market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Nurse call systems are telecommunication systems that act as a means of communication, thus, enabling the effective transfer of information between the nursing staff and patients within the healthcare facility.

Key Market Trends:

Wireless Nurse Call Systems is expected to account for the Largest Market Share Over the Forecast Period

Under the modality segmentation of the nurse call systems market, the wireless nurse call systems segment is expected to have the largest market size over the forecast period.

Day-to-day technological advancements have brought wide opportunities in healthcare. Hospital is one of the end users, which has been a main beneficiary of the technological advancements.

The wireless nurse call systems in hospitals are very crucial systems that enable and ensure proper care to the patients by the nurses. These systems are necessary, and the benefits make a legitimate difference. Wireless nurse call and notification systems are required to be very quick, accurate, and reliable. Wireless nurse call systems are gaining more popularity because of the ease and comfort in operating. In the wireless nurse call systems, there are no wires, and nurses have the option of wearing a device for providing immediate alerts to the patients. The segment is expected to have the largest market share due to the growing awareness about wireless nurse call systems.

North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the nurse call systems market over the forecast period due to the well-established healthcare system and the high adoption of digital healthcare in the region. In this region, the United States is expected to have the largest market share owing to better reimbursement facilities, such as Medicare.

According to Medicare, approximately USD 2.1 billion reimbursement costs can be saved by initiating nurse call systems in the hospitals and care centers. There is an increased demand for mobility of nurse call systems, which has increased competition among the major players to offer a higher level of integrated nurse call systems.

Hence, with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and the growing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, along with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market in this region is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Nurse Call Systems Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population with Increasing Need for Digital Healthcare

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Hospitals Adopting Nurse Call Systems

4.2.3 Growing Investments from Public and Private Sectors in Digital Healthcare Systems

4.2.4 Technological Advancement in Nurse Call Systems

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost in the Implementation of Nurse Call Systems

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness among Staff for Proper Management and Installation of Nurse Call Systems

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Nurse Call Intercoms Systems

5.1.2 Basic Audio/Visual Nurse Call Systems

5.1.3 IP-based Nurse Call Systems

5.1.4 Digital and Mobile Nurse Call Systems

5.2 By Modality

5.2.1 Wireless Nurse Call Systems

5.2.2 Wired Nurse Call Systems

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital and Specialty Clinic

5.3.2 Assisted Living Center

5.3.3 Long-term Healthcare Facility

5.3.4 Nursing Home

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alfawaves Inc.

6.1.2 Ascom Group

6.1.3 Bec Integrated Solutions LLC

6.1.4 Cornell Communications

6.1.5 Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Hill-Rom Services Inc.

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 Jeron Electronics Systems Inc.

6.1.9 Systems Technologies

6.1.10 Tektone

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

