Haptic Motors Market 2021 Expecting Huge Demand in Upcoming Years | AAC Technologies, Nidec Corporation

Global Haptic Motors Market: Major Players:

AAC Technologies, Nidec Corporation, MPlus Co.LTD, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics, Bluecom, Johnson Electric, Texas Instruments, TDK, Jahwa, PI Ceramic, Precision Microdrives, Novasentis

Global Haptic Motors Market by Type:

Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

Others

Global Haptic Motors Market by Application:

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Wearable Devices

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others

Global Haptic Motors Market- TOC:

1 Haptic Motors Market Overview

1.1 Haptic Motors Product Overview

1.2 Haptic Motors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

1.2.2 Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Haptic Motors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Haptic Motors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Haptic Motors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Haptic Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Haptic Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Haptic Motors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Haptic Motors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Haptic Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Haptic Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Haptic Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Haptic Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Haptic Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Haptic Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Haptic Motors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Haptic Motors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Haptic Motors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Haptic Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Haptic Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Haptic Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Haptic Motors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Haptic Motors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Haptic Motors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Haptic Motors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Haptic Motors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Haptic Motors by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Haptic Motors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Haptic Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Haptic Motors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Haptic Motors by Application

4.1 Haptic Motors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

4.1.2 Wearable Devices

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Household Appliances

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Haptic Motors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Haptic Motors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Haptic Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Haptic Motors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Haptic Motors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Haptic Motors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Haptic Motors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Haptic Motors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Haptic Motors by Application 5 North America Haptic Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Haptic Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Haptic Motors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Haptic Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Haptic Motors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Haptic Motors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Haptic Motors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Haptic Motors Business

10.1 AAC Technologies

10.1.1 AAC Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 AAC Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AAC Technologies Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AAC Technologies Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.1.5 AAC Technologies Recent Developments

10.2 Nidec Corporation

10.2.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nidec Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Nidec Corporation Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AAC Technologies Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.2.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Developments

10.3 MPlus Co.LTD

10.3.1 MPlus Co.LTD Corporation Information

10.3.2 MPlus Co.LTD Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 MPlus Co.LTD Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 MPlus Co.LTD Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.3.5 MPlus Co.LTD Recent Developments

10.4 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

10.4.1 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.4.5 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Recent Developments

10.5 Bluecom

10.5.1 Bluecom Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bluecom Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Bluecom Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bluecom Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.5.5 Bluecom Recent Developments

10.6 Johnson Electric

10.6.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johnson Electric Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Johnson Electric Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Johnson Electric Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.6.5 Johnson Electric Recent Developments

10.7 Texas Instruments

10.7.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.7.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Texas Instruments Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Texas Instruments Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.7.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

10.8 TDK

10.8.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.8.2 TDK Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 TDK Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 TDK Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.8.5 TDK Recent Developments

10.9 Jahwa

10.9.1 Jahwa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jahwa Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Jahwa Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jahwa Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.9.5 Jahwa Recent Developments

10.10 PI Ceramic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Haptic Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PI Ceramic Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PI Ceramic Recent Developments

10.11 Precision Microdrives

10.11.1 Precision Microdrives Corporation Information

10.11.2 Precision Microdrives Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Precision Microdrives Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Precision Microdrives Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.11.5 Precision Microdrives Recent Developments

10.12 Novasentis

10.12.1 Novasentis Corporation Information

10.12.2 Novasentis Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Novasentis Haptic Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Novasentis Haptic Motors Products Offered

10.12.5 Novasentis Recent Developments 11 Haptic Motors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Haptic Motors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Haptic Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Haptic Motors Industry Trends

11.4.2 Haptic Motors Market Drivers

11.4.3 Haptic Motors Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

