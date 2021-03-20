Omega-3 Market 2021 | Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2027

Omega-3 is a family of essential fatty acids that plays a crucial role in human diet. Human body cannot produce omega-3s on its own. The three most common omega-3s are DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). ALA is mainly derived from plant sources, while EPA and DHA can be found in algae and animal sources. Food sources which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish, fish oils, salmons, sardines, soyabeans (roasted), walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and canola oil. People who have dietary restrictions are recommended omega-3 supplements such as algal oil and fish oil.

The health benefits of omega-3 on brain and heart health and its ability reduce the risk of hypertension and coronary heart diseases has caught the attention of the masses. The increasing spending of consumers on dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceuticals is expected to spur the growth of omega-3 in the future. Unsteady supply of raw materials such as fish oils owing to sustainability issues facing the fisheries industry is expected to restrain the growth of omeg-3 market to some extent.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003597/

Some of the key players of Omega-3 Market:

BASF SE

CARGILL, INCORPORATED

CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

GC RIEBER OILS

LUHUA BIOMARINE (SHANDONG) CO., LTD.

OLVEA FISH OILS

OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION

PELAGIA AS

POLARIS

ROYAL DSM

The global omega-3 market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application. On the basis of type, the omega-3 market is segmented into, EPA, DHA, DPA, ALA. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into, marine derived, plant derived. Based on application, the global omega-3 market is segmented into, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, functional foods, others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Omega-3 market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Omega-3 Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

By this Report Now at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003597/

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Omega-3 market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Omega-3 market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Omega-3 Market Size

2.2 Omega-3 Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Omega-3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Omega-3 Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Omega-3 Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Omega-3 Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Omega-3 Sales by Product

4.2 Global Omega-3 Revenue by Product

4.3 Omega-3 Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Omega-3 Breakdown Data by End User

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

We are committed to provide highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand the key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions with our market research offerings at an affordable cost.

Sameer Joshi

Call: +1-646-491-9876, +91-20-67271632

Email: [email protected]