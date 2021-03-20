Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market by Drivers and Strains, Size And Share, Technology advancement, New Innovations and Forecast 2027

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

Some of the key players of Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market:

AsureQuality Limited

Dicentra

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

PathSensors

rfxcel CORP.

SafetyChain Software, Inc.

Strict framework of food compliances

The different regulations in food production and safety majorly include laws associated with packaging & labeling, licensing registration & health and sanitary permits, and other licenses. These laws ensure that food must comply with the law and regulations in order to meet the country’s sanitary requirements and gain market access. In some countries, laws also govern food composition and quality standards. The food safety regulations are the major factor boosting the growth of food safety and hygiene compliance market.

High use of social media in food safety industry

In a current scenario, the consumer demands for safe and least-processed food. Whereas, consumers are not completely aware of food safety and hygiene practices. Social media play a pivotal role in improving the sources of information and it provides the food industry a platform to educate consumers about the correct practices. Also, the information about any foodborne outbreaks or illness due to any particular product is rapidly spread due to the availability of social media. Continuous expansion in the role of social media in food safety is expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in food safety and hygiene compliance market.

The global food safety and hygiene compliance market by type is segmented into personal hygiene, facility hygiene, and food safety monitoring. The type segment is led by facility hygiene segment, later followed by personal hygiene and food safety monitoring. Employees/workers are subjected to wear protective clothes, ensure cleanliness of surrounding to comply with the standards set in the food industry.

GLOBAL FOOD SAFETY AND HYGIENE COMPLIANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Personal Hygiene

Facility Hygiene

Food Safety Monitoring

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Full-Service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Grocery/ Retailers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Netherlands Spain UK Finland Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Chile Rest of SAM



