Thailand Foodservice Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Thailand Foodservice Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Thailand Foodservice industry with latest developments. Thailand Foodservice market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The Thailand Foodservice Market is classified by sector type and structure. The full-service restaurant is the dominant segment and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period. However, the quick service restaurants segment is projected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. Bangkok, South and East Thailand account for the significant share of the number of registered restaurants in the country.

Major Key Players:

Yum! Brands Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

MK Restaurants Co. Ltd.

McDonald’s Corp

Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd.

Charoen Pokphand Group

Minor International PCL

Thai Beverage PCL Market Overview:

Thailand foodservice market is forecasted to reach USD 676.04 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Thailand is one of the major contributors to the consumer foodservice industry among Southeast Asian nations. The tourism industry has been one of the primary factors of growth for the foodservice industry in the country. Tourists from Malaysia, India, Laos, and China grew at a considerable pace in the country over the recent past. According to the Department of Tourism, significant growth is attributed to domestic stability, the development of economical cost airlines, and considerable government measures to boost tourism.