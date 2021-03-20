Text Analytics Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Text Analytics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Text Analytics industry with latest developments. Text Analytics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report: include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.

– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.

– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.

– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.

Text analysis uses many linguistic, statistical, and machine learning techniques. It involves information retrieval from unstructured data and the process of structuring the input text to derive patterns and trends and evaluating and interpreting the output data. Some cloud-based applications including predictive analytics, fraud management, risk management, business intelligence, cybercrime prevention, etc.

Major Key Players:

Algolia

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Clarabridge, Inc.

Confirmit AS

EpiAnalytics

Infegy, Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Lavastorm Analytics

Lexalytics, Inc.

Medallia, Inc.

Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.

OdinText, Inc.

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE