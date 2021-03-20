Text Analytics Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024
Summary
“Text Analytics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Text Analytics industry with latest developments. Text Analytics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report: include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.
– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.
– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.
– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.
Text analysis uses many linguistic, statistical, and machine learning techniques. It involves information retrieval from unstructured data and the process of structuring the input text to derive patterns and trends and evaluating and interpreting the output data. Some cloud-based applications including predictive analytics, fraud management, risk management, business intelligence, cybercrime prevention, etc.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Text Analytics Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Text Analytics Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Retail Sector to Hold a Significant Share in Text Analytics Market
– In retail, text analytics plays a vital role in analyzing customer behavior and predicting consumer nature, which is likely to drive the market in this industry.
– By adopting text analytics, organizations can provide personalized schemes and discounts to their customers, by making use of their historical trends.
– Retailers use social media platforms as the key source to acquire data in order to utilize text analytics, anticipate the demand and supply, and enhance the customer experience.
– The growth in the retail sector across the globe is expected to boost the text analytics market over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the growth in mobile shopping and payment is growing at a high pace, which is, in turn, projected to propel the use of text analytics.
Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in industries such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare, which is expected to propel the demand for data analytics such as text analytics.
– The industry players are focusing more on customer requirement and customer experience, which in turn, gives rise to analyzing consumer behavior towards diverse products. This is likely to fuel the text analytics market in the region over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the region poses noteworthy opportunities for text analytics owing to the rising number of customers utilizing social media platforms and online purchase, which is projected to boost the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Text Analytics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Social Media Analytics
4.3.2 Rising Practice of Predictive Analytics
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Awareness
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Predictive Analytics
5.2.2 Fraud Management
5.2.3 Risk Management
5.2.4 Business Intelligence
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Energy and Utility
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Algolia
6.1.2 Bitext Innovations S.L.
6.1.3 Clarabridge, Inc.
6.1.4 Confirmit AS
6.1.5 EpiAnalytics
6.1.6 Infegy, Inc.
6.1.7 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
6.1.8 Lavastorm Analytics
6.1.9 Lexalytics, Inc.
6.1.10 Medallia, Inc.
6.1.11 Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.
6.1.12 OdinText, Inc.
6.1.13 RapidMiner, Inc.
6.1.14 SAP SE
6.1.15 TheySay Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
