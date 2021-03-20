Terahertz Technologies Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024
Summary
“Terahertz Technologies Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Terahertz Technologies industry with latest developments. Terahertz Technologies market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The abbreviated form of terahertz is THz and is the unit of electromagnetic wave frequency and it is equal to 1 trillion hertz. It acts as an indicator of the frequency of infrared, ultraviolet and visible radiation. Wireless technology and computers do not commonly use terahertz. This technology of terahertz is primarily used by the astronomers and physicists. The commonly used units are kilohertz, megahertz, etc. The advantages of the terahertz light are that they are non-invasive, intrinsically safe and non-ionizing and are non-destructive
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Defense & Security is expected to register a Significant Growth
Companies are now collaborating with the end user industry to develop sophisticated devices to detect threats. With the ability to detect different types of materials, including non-metallic substances, is aiding the security sector handle threats. Handheld scanners are being deployed in Airports and other public spaces for security screening and the technology is also being deployed for package scanning in Airports. Growing terrorist threats around the world and increasing criminal activities are driving investments in many countries to establish security infrastructure. This is expected to aid the growth of terahertz technology in the coming years.
With increasing innovations and better imaging capabilities, security organizations are investing in upgraded devices for better performance. Increasing utilization of plastic and new chemical & biological weapons by criminals is creating the need to use terahertz devices. Also, increased safety provided by the technology gives it a considerable advantage over existing X-ray scanners and detectors. The cost of the technology is expected to decrease in the forecast period with high demand from the market. Thus, the adoption is expected to further grow from emerging nations looking to upgrade security. Overall, the technology is expected to see a huge demand in the coming years, in turn, driving the market’s growth.
Geographic Trends
North America, being the largest markets, for technology-based solutions, is expected to be a strong player in the global economy especially in the development and implementation of new technologies. Terahertz being a new technology and North America is one of the earliest adopters, the market for this technology is the largest in the region. Increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircrafts in the United States is also expected to drive the market for terahertz technology in this region. The huge aerospace industry of the United States exports more than 60% of all aerospace production.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Terahertz Technologies Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 INCREASED DEMAND IN MEDICAL SECTOR, AND NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING APPLICATIONS
4.3.2 HOLISTIC APPROACH TO SECURITY THROUGH THE USAGE OF TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGY
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 LACK OF AWARENESS OF TECHNOLOGY IN THE MARKET
4.4.2 LACKING THE DEVICE INFRASTRUCTURE TO SUPPORT THE ADOPTION OF TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGY
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia Pacific
5.1.4 South America
5.1.5 Middle East and Africa
5.2 TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY
5.2.1 TERAHERTZ IMAGING SYSTEMS
5.2.1.1 ACTIVE SYSTEM
5.2.1.2 PASSIVE SYSTEM
5.2.2 TERAHERTZ SPECTROSCOPY SYSTEMS
5.2.2.1 TIME DOMAIN
5.2.2.2 FREQUENCY DOMAIN
5.2.3 COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS
5.3 END-USERS
5.3.1 HEALTHCARE
5.3.2 DEFENSE & SECURITY
5.3.3 TELECOMMUNICATIONS
5.3.4 INDUSTRIAL
5.3.5 FOOD & AGRICULTURE
5.3.6 LABORATORIES
5.3.7 OTHERS
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Luna Innovations
6.1.2 Digital Barriers PLC
6.1.3 TeraView Limited
6.1.4 Toptica Photonics AG
6.1.5 HÃœBNER GmbH & Co, KG
6.1.6 Advantest Corporation
6.1.7 Traycer Diagnostics Systems Inc.
6.1.8 Terasense Group Inc.
6.1.9 Microtech Instrument Inc.
6.1.10 Menlo Systems GmbH
6.1.11 Gentec Electro Optics Inc.
6.1.12 Bakman Technologies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
7.2 FUTURE OF TERAHERTZ TECHNOLOGIES MARKET
