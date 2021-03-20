Telepresence Robots Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Telepresence Robots Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Telepresence Robots industry with latest developments. Telepresence Robots market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A telepresence robot is a device that helps the virtual presence of a human at work. It comprises of a wheel-based moving stand, tablets, and other multimedia facilities to offer smooth communication between people at remote locations. The robots use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

User Controlled Remote Presence Capabilities to Drive the Market Growth

– One of the significant aspects that has been a decisive factor in demand generation is the flexibility of the telepresence devices. Either it is in the field of education in schools or universities, or medical, business, or security, the telepresence robots allow the user to go live according to her/his convenience.

– It also adds to the cost factor where the business persons can collaborate with the peers without the need for travelling. Engineers, for instance, can guide the support persons and help them through the maintenance process for off-site and remotely located centers.

– Moreover, this feature also makes it prominent for applications in medical support where critical medical actions can be carried out in case of emergencies.

– As the number of people aged more than 65 grows across the world, particularly in countries, such as India and Japan, many will look to stay at home, rather than in an assisted living or nursing homes, and telepresence robots can be an important factor in helping them to achieve that independence.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

– North America is estimated to have the largest market share owing to the fact that the telepresence robots meant for commercial applications are currently priced premium, thus requiring high initial investments. The presence of critical supporting infrastructure, such as communication and power makes it a more favorable market for the vendors to pitch in the products in the regional market.

– The telepresence robots, if used in the hospitals and healthcare facilities, may need to comply with the policies and regulatory acts that are in force in the region. For instance, the HIPAA privacy rule comes into effect if the health care provider use these devices to transmit or maintain health information in electronic form. The presence of the defined regulations, higher purchasing power, and the readiness of the end-user industry for upgrading the experience have been driving factors in the region.

– Furthermore, educational institutions, such as schools in the region are promptly using technological products to enhance and improve the learning experience of the students. This has also helped in making the regional market enjoy the dominant share in this market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Telepresence Robots Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 User Controlled Remote Presence Capabilities Aids Market Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Costs of Maintenance of Telepresence Robots

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Stationary

5.1.2 Mobile

5.2 By End-user Application

5.2.1 Education

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Business

5.2.4 Security

5.2.5 Other End-user Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ava Robotics Inc.

6.1.2 Double Robotics Inc.

6.1.3 AMY Robotics

6.1.4 Mantaro Product Development Services Inc.

6.1.5 Inbot Technology Ltd

6.1.6 InTouch Technologies Inc.

6.1.7 Be Present

6.1.8 VGo Communications Inc.

6.1.9 Wicron Company

6.1.10 Endurance Robots

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

