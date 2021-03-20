Telecom Service Assurance Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024
Summary
“Telecom Service Assurance Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Telecom Service Assurance industry with latest developments. Telecom Service Assurance market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
The service assurance will enable communication service providers to resolve issues timely manner to reduce the downtime, includes processes and policies proactively to reach the desired SLAs. They will help to resolve issues without causing any interruption to services.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
- Telecom Service Assurance Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Telecom Service Assurance Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Services to Account for a Significant Share
– Telecom service providers are struggling to keep pace with customer demands for bandwidth-intensive applications and high-quality network experiences.
– Additionally, there is a necessity to manage multi-vendor environments with technology and operations silos that could lead to inefficiencies and negatively impact customer experience and brand value to overcome these above difficulties the telecom service providers are partnering with telecom service assurance providers to integrate with existing systems and provide timely feedback for the data.
– IoT can be a great driver for the market as the adoption of IoT driven communication devices increases the scope for telecom service assurance market. According to GSMA, there are 7.5 billion IoT connections in 2017 which is set to increase to 25.2 billion connected devices by 2025.
– The transition from connected customer to digital customer is going to drive the services segment in the market across regions.
Asia-Pacific to Execute the Fastest Growth Rate
– Vast geographic variations combined with a huge customer base that is increasing at a rapid pace is creating complexities in operation for telecom service providers. These complexities have led telecom service providers to invest in telecom service assurance.
– The increasing consumer purchasing parity in emerging economies such as India, Bangladesh, and other southeast Asian countries is set to increase mobile and internet penetration. APACs mobile penetration will increase from 67% in 2017 to 73% in 2025. Mobile internet penetration is expected to rise from 41% in 2017 to 64% in 2025 according to GSMA. The above-cited reasons will drive the growth in the region.
– Further, broadband and mobile infrastructure are in a developing stage, The mobile workforce, BYOD is gaining momentum in the region which will require monitoring the devices which will foster the growth of Telecom service assurance.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Telecom Service Assurance Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Service Quality
4.3.2 Significant Increase in the Number of Cellular Subscribers
4.3.3 Rising Need for High Optimization and Increased Cost Savings
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data Privacy Concerns
4.4.2 Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 On-Premise
5.1.2 Hosted
5.2 By Service
5.2.1 Professional
5.2.2 Managed
5.3 By System
5.3.1 Probe System
5.3.2 Network Management
5.3.3 Workforce Management
5.3.4 Fault Management
5.3.5 Quality Monitoring
5.3.6 Other System Types
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Nokia Corporation
6.1.2 CA Technologies
6.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
6.1.5 Accenture PLC
6.1.6 IBM Corporation
6.1.7 JDS Corporation
6.1.8 NEC Corporation
6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.10 Ericsson Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
