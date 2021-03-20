Telecom Cloud Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Telecom Cloud Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Telecom Cloud industry with latest developments. Telecom Cloud market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Telecom cloud is actually a new advancement in Information and Communication Technology, where there is no use of hardware to get connected. It provides unlimited network capacity to manage unpredictable data growth and offer a superior customer experience

Major Key Players:

AT&T Inc.

BT Group PLC

Verizon Communications Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom

NTT Communications Corporation

CenturyLink Inc

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

China Telecommunications Corporation

Telus Corporation

T

Mobile International AG Market Overview:

The global telecom cloud market is valued at USD 14.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2024 and is expected to witness a growth of 20.89% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The latest trend of Cloud-technology has enabled a way for telecommunication organizations to migrate to the internet, where there is no longer the need to have costly hardware for businesses to stay connected to the rest of the world.

– The advancements in information and communications technology have brought remarkable changes in the global business operation. Various government and public enterprises are dependent on important information infrastructure services. Also, organizations are now showing more interest in cloud services to meet the growing demand from business operations.

– Increasing demand for over the top cloud services, lower operational and administrative costs, and growing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises are expected to boost the growth of the market.

– With the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.