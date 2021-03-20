Telecom Cloud Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024
Summary
“Telecom Cloud Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Telecom Cloud industry with latest developments. Telecom Cloud market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Telecom cloud is actually a new advancement in Information and Communication Technology, where there is no use of hardware to get connected. It provides unlimited network capacity to manage unpredictable data growth and offer a superior customer experience
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Solution Expected To Dominate the Telecom Cloud Market
– The solution offerings in the market include unified communication and collaboration, content delivery network, and other solutions. this is major;y owing to increasing internet and mobile device penetration.
– With this, businesses increasingly acknowledge the need to leverage advanced technologies, in order to improve business agility and gain operational efficiencies.
– They are deploying a broad array of communications and collaboration applications, including telephony, email, voicemail and unified messaging, instant messaging (IM) and presence, audio, web, and video conferencing, file sharing and white-boarding, mobility, social networking, and more.
– Additionally, exponentially rising media content and demand for rich video content among the increasing online users, along with the trend of digitization among the organizations across end-user verticals spurs the need for content delivery network solutions.
North America Holds the Major Share in the Telecom Cloud Market
– North America witnesses a huge penetration from large enterprises with technically-skilled employees, providing continuous innovative technologies.
– The dominance of this region can be attributed to the recent increase in mobility, and the explosion of smart mobile devices due to the consumerization of IT.
– Moreover, with the rising demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions, many notable vendors are looking to introduce vertical-specific WebRTC solutions and services in North America, which is indirectly expected to boost the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Telecom Cloud Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rising Awareness About Telecom Cloud Among Enterprises
4.3.2 Lower Operational and Administration Costs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Risk of Security Breaches
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration
5.1.1.2 Content Delivery Network
5.1.1.3 Other Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.1.2.1 Colocation Services
5.1.2.2 Network Services
5.1.2.3 Professional Services
5.1.2.4 Managed Services
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Billing and Provisioning
5.2.2 Traffic Management
5.2.3 Other Applications
5.3 By Cloud Platform
5.3.1 Software-as-a-Service
5.3.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service
5.3.3 Platform-as-a-Service
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 BFSI
5.4.2 Retail
5.4.3 Manufacturing
5.4.4 Transportation and Distribution
5.4.5 Healthcare
5.4.6 Government
5.4.7 Media and Entertainment
5.4.8 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AT&T Inc.
6.1.2 BT Group PLC
6.1.3 Verizon Communications Inc.
6.1.4 Level 3 Communications Inc.
6.1.5 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
6.1.6 Deutsche Telekom
6.1.7 NTT Communications Corporation
6.1.8 CenturyLink Inc
6.1.9 Singapore Telecommunications Limited
6.1.10 China Telecommunications Corporation
6.1.11 Telus Corporation
6.1.12 T-Mobile International AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
