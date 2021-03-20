Telecom Analytics Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Telecom Analytics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Telecom Analytics industry with latest developments. Telecom Analytics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to satisfy the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.

Major Key Players:

Dell Inc.

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

InfoFaces Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Teradata Corporation

Wipro Limited

Nokia Corporation Market Overview:

The global telecom analytics market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 32.75% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The need for reducing churn is more than ever important as the competition is increasing with the occurrence of new entrants, who provide lucrative deals that are generally inexpensive than that of the incumbents.

– The telecom analytics market combines many sophisticated business intelligence (BI) technologies, which satisfy the complex demands of the telecom industry. These include developing sales, reducing churn and deception, enhancing risk management, and decreasing operational costs.

– Telecom analytics service is expected to be hosted majorly on the cloud, because of a large number of mobile users in every region. Cloud hosting is also set to expand further, as more CSPs are adopting this, due to the expanding consumer base.

– Due to the proliferation of smart devices and increasing use of IP networks, the telecom industry is experiencing a resurgence of communications fraud. As attacks can come from any source at any moment, frauds have emerged as the most troublesome problem for the telecom market, demanding security.