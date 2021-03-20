Telecom Analytics Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024
Summary
“Telecom Analytics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Telecom Analytics industry with latest developments. Telecom Analytics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to satisfy the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Telecom Analytics Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Telecom Analytics Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Network Analytics Segment to Hold Significant Market Share
– The network analytics feature brings visibility to the performance and behavior of the data center infrastructures This feature collects data and analyzes the latter using sophisticated algorithms.
– The rapid growth in global IP traffic and advent of 5G is expected in upcoming years will drive network communications making them an essential component of every business model for a communications company. Thus, network reliability and eliminating disruptions are expected to be a priority for many companies, thus, driving the demand for network analytics.
– The new generation of network analytics abilities can support better capacity planning and traffic management, with increasing mobile connections worldwide, major players are trying to provide more efficient service assurance to deliver a customer experience that reduces subscribers churn and increases revenues.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– The United States is one of the largest markets for telecom analytics. Moreover, the country is home to some of the major players in the telecom analytics, which makes it a lucrative hub for innovation in the market.
– The demand for technology in various industries is expected to drive the telecom analytics market at a faster pace in the North American region.
– Moreover, North America has some of the world’s largest cellular service providers, who rely excessively on consumer feedback. Thus, by opting for telecom analytics, CSPs in the region can provide better quality service at high efficiency.
– Verizon, a telecommunications major in the United States, has deployed a variety of analytics and AI groups around the company. For instance, Data Science and Cognitive Intelligence group focuses on applying analytics and cognitive technology to Verizon’s interactions with customers. With other companies to follow this trend, the demand for customer analytics solutions is expected to increase.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Telecom Analytics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Need to Prevent Customer Attrition
4.3.2 Increasing Vulnerability to Fraudulent Activities
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Telecom Operators
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Customer Analytics
5.1.2 Network Analytics
5.1.3 Market Analytics
5.1.4 Price Analytics
5.1.5 Service Analytics
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-premise
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dell Inc.
6.1.2 Oracle Corporation
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.6 InfoFaces Inc.
6.1.7 Accenture Plc.
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.9 Teradata Corporation
6.1.10 Wipro Limited
6.1.11 Nokia Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
