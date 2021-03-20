Technical Ceramics Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Technical Ceramics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Technical Ceramics industry with latest developments. Technical Ceramics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Technical Ceramics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Technical Ceramics Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Technical Ceramics Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Electrical and Electronics to Dominate the Market

– Technical ceramics have a wide range of electrical properties, including insulation, semiconducting, superconducting, piezoelectric, and magnetic properties.

– The production of cellular phones, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices are expected to continue to spark the demand for semiconductors, capacitors, and other technical ceramics-containing electronic components.

– Technical ceramics reinforce the electronics industry; the average aircraft is packed with electronics.

– Gradually, these electrical components, such as sensors, antennas, capacitors, and resistors, are getting smaller and more capable. Therefore, this is a major area of development for technical ceramics.

– The growing electrical and electronics industry is estimated to boost the demand for technical ceramics over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the largest market for technical ceramics accounting for more than 40% of the global market.

– China was the leading consumer of technical ceramics in the region. The Chinese manufacturing industry is currently the largest in the world. The manufacturing industry in the country was supported by low labor and material costs, during its initial growing phase, and better infrastructure and favorable policies in recent times.

– The country has the largest semiconductor manufacturing market, with the highest global market share. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world.

– The automotive industry in India and ASEAN countries is growing steadily, with high production and demand for passenger cars.

– The region’s industrial production growth has been experiencing a steady growth through the years. Owing to this factor, the consumption of technical ceramics is likely to experience an increase, in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Technical Ceramics Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing End-user Applications in Electronics and Automotive Industries

4.2.2 Increasing Demand from the Medical Industry

4.2.3 Other Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Cost

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material

5.1.1 Oxide Ceramics

5.1.2 Non-oxide Ceramics

5.1.3 Other Materials

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Monolithic Ceramics

5.2.2 Ceramic Matrix Composites

5.2.3 Ceramic Coatings

5.2.4 Other Products

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.3 Energy and Power

5.3.4 Medical

5.3.5 Defense and Aerospace

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Bakony Ipari Kermia Kft.

6.4.3 CeramTec GmbH

6.4.4 CoorsTek Inc.

6.4.5 Dyson Technical Ceramics

6.4.6 A Corporation

6.4.7 Kyocera Corporation

6.4.8 Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd

6.4.9 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

6.4.10 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.11 NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Rauschert GmbH

6.4.13 Saint-Gobain

6.4.14 STC Superior Technical Ceramics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Industrial Applications (Metallurgy and Industrial Machinery)

7.2 Increasing Usage in Nano Technology

7.3 Other Opportunities

