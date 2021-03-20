Tactical UAV Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Tactical UAV Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Tactical UAV industry with latest developments. Tactical UAV market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Tactical UAVs are generally used for applications like reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA). The tactical UAV missions can also include target designation, chemical-bio detection, mine countermeasures, theater air missile defense, electronic warfare, and information warfare.

DJI

Aeronautics Ltd

General Atomics

BAYKAR

BlueBird Aero Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd

AeroVironment Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

The Boeing Company

Safran

Leonardo S.p.A

Textron Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Market Overview:

The tactical UAV market is anticipated to reach USD 6.48 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 19.21% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing procurements of UAVs by the armies to provide a competitive advantage on the battlefield.

– This growth is also due to the increasing investments in tactical UAVs in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like China and India are investing in these UAVs. In the past few years, China deployed a number of UAVs, which includes tactical and strategic UAVs, such as the ASN-209 tactical UAV system.