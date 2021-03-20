Tactical UAV Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024
Summary
“Tactical UAV Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly […]
“Tactical UAV Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Tactical UAV industry with latest developments. Tactical UAV market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244458
Scope of the Report:
Tactical UAVs are generally used for applications like reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA). The tactical UAV missions can also include target designation, chemical-bio detection, mine countermeasures, theater air missile defense, electronic warfare, and information warfare.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244458
Our Research Report Includes:
- Tactical UAV Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Tactical UAV Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Military segment dominates in terms of market share
The military segment currently has the highest market share due to high investments by military and armed forces into the procurement of advanced tactical UAVs, along with high R&D investments by the companies to provide advanced tactical features to the UAVs. For instance, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (CASC) unveiled the new generation attack and reconnaissance UAV, CH-X, at the Airshow, China, 2018. The new CH-X is the most advanced UAV in the CH series. CASC is one of the major manufacturers in the Chinese UAV market and has developed CH-3, CH-4, and CH-5 tactical UAVs. Such advancements in the military sector are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Rest of the World segment to experience the highest growth
The rest of the world segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing R&D programs in countries, like Israel and increasing procurements by countries like Germany. Also, this growth is due to the increasing advancements in tactical UAVs in Russia and Ukraine. For instance, Anotov developed and deployed Gorlysta, a new tactical unmanned aerial vehicle for the Ukrainian forces. This UAV multifunctional tactical unmanned aircraft consists of four unmanned aircraft, a remote pilot station, as well as a command and communication link. This UAV can also carry missile systems. Such developments help the rest of the world segment to grow rapidly.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244458
Detailed TOC of Tactical UAV Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Military
5.1.2 Law Enforcement
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 France
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 DJI
6.4.2 Aeronautics Ltd
6.4.3 General Atomics
6.4.4 BAYKAR
6.4.5 BlueBird Aero Systems
6.4.6 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.4.7 AeroVironment Inc.
6.4.8 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
6.4.9 The Boeing Company
6.4.10 Safran
6.4.11 Leonardo S.p.A
6.4.12 Textron Inc.
6.4.13 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.15 SAAB AB
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Box Bags Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Splenomegaly Therapeutics Market Growth Driving Factors 2020 – Recent Trends, New Opportunities, Industry Share, Segmentation with Key Players, Business Size Forecast to 2023
2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate (2-EHMA) Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Bus Bill Reader Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co
AI in Oil and Gas Market Analysis 2021 – Global Industry Size, Top Performing Regions, Market Growth Segments by Opportunities with Strategic Assessment Forecast to 2025
High Conductive Silicone Rubber (CSE) Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026
Darts Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025
Educational Robots Market Growth Status of Manufacturers 2021: Product Specification, Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2024
Sterile Medical Packaging Market in US Market Share and Forecast Analysis 2021-2023 | Latest Developments of Industry, Segmentation, Global Growth Trends and Business Strategies with Covid-19 Impact
Lead Oxide Market Size Analysis by Top Countries 2021: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Revenue, Future Growth Rate, Demand Trends and Forecast Research till 2025 – Industry Research.co
Weather Forecasting Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2021-2025): Industry Overview by Share and Trends, Top Companies with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Recent Advancements and Future Challenges
Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size Analysis 2021 Market Growth with CAGR 3.89%, Trends, Revenue with Covid-19 Impact on Share, and Manufacturers Research Forecast to 2025
Fresh Fishes and Seafoods Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026