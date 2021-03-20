Synthetic Diamond Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Synthetic Diamond Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Synthetic Diamond industry with latest developments. Synthetic Diamond market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Synthetic Diamond market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry

– The usage of synthetic diamond in the electronics industry has been increasing, due to their ability to act as a heat sink. Synthetic diamond prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating and thus, have become a critical heat-enabling technology.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the global semiconductor industry had sales of around USD 437.6 billion in 2018, reaching the industry’s highest-ever annual sales.

– The demand is expected to further increase during the forecast period, as semiconductors have become more embedded in the ever-increasing product number – from cars to coffee makers – and nascent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the internet of things.

– Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat. When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency (RFs) and power device types.

– This increasing usage of semiconductors by various end-users is expected to boost the demand for the synthetic diamond from the electronics industry, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Owing to the high manufacturing activities by the numerous end-user industries in the country, synthetic diamonds have a huge market in China. The electronic manufacturers in China are developing attempts for intelligent manufacturing and upgrading to high-end manufacturing. Apart from China, ASEAN Countries is the largester exporter of electronics, which is equivalent to about 25% of the region’s total exports in goods. According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the bulk of the world’s consumer electronics comes from the ASEAN region. Moreover, over 80% of the world’s hard drives are produced in ASEAN countries. Hence, owing to these factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Synthetic Diamond Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Superabrasives

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Branding and Marketing

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Polished

5.1.1.1 Jewelry

5.1.1.2 Electronics

5.1.1.3 Healthcare

5.1.1.4 Other Polished Types

5.1.2 Rough

5.1.2.1 Construction

5.1.2.2 Mining

5.1.2.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.2.4 Other Rough Types

5.2 Manufacturing Process

5.2.1 High-pressure High-temperature (HPHT)

5.2.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Rest of the North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 GCC Countries

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AOTC LLC

6.4.2 Applied Diamond Inc.

6.4.3 Element Six

6.4.4 ILJIN Diamond

6.4.5 New Diamond Technology LLC

6.4.6 Pure Grown Diamonds

6.4.7 Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

6.4.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries

6.4.9 Swarovski Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Production of Thin but Wide CVD Diamond Plates in Japan

