Synthetic Biology Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024
Summary
“Synthetic Biology Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Synthetic Biology industry with latest developments. Synthetic Biology market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , synthetic biology is a new interdisciplinary area that involves the application of engineering principles to biology. It aims at the re-designing and fabrication of biological components and systems. Therefore, it combines the knowledge of genomics and chemical synthesis of DNA for the rapid production of catalogued DNA sequences. It is a novel technology and the value chain of a product manufacturing includes steps that require collaborative efforts by two or more companies.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Genome Engineering is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment
Genome engineering has appeared as the most prominent technology utilized in synthetic biotechnology. The researchers expect this technology to continue to lead over the forthcoming years. In addition, other factors, such as advances in CRISPR-toolbox and DNA synthesis technologies, the need for rapid, cheap, multiplex modification of genomes, and ongoing research activities are expected to drive the growth of the genome engineering market during the forecast period.
Hence, with a wide range of applications for genome engineering, many companies are investing in genome engineering, globally, as many government entities are turning toward biomass and climate change.
North America is Expected to Dominate the Synthetic Biology Market in the Forecast Period
North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the synthetic biology market due to factors, such as the increasing demand for bio-based products, increased investments in synthetic biology companies, and rising R&D funding for synthetic biology. The increasing support from the government and private institutions and increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development are also major growth factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Synthetic Biology Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Support from Government and Private Institutions
4.2.2 Increasing R&D Investments in Drug Discovery and Development
4.2.3 Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing and Synthesizing
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Bio-safety and Bio-security
4.3.2 Ethical Issues
4.3.3 Reimbursement Cuts Causing Pricing Pressure
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Core Products
5.1.1.1 Synthetic DNA
5.1.1.2 Synthetic Genes
5.1.1.3 Synthetic Cells
5.1.1.4 XNA (Xeno Nucleic Acid)
5.1.1.5 Chassis Organisms
5.1.2 Enabling Products
5.1.2.1 DNA Synthesis
5.1.2.2 Oligonucleotide Synthesis
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Genome Engineering
5.2.2 DNA Sequencing
5.2.3 Bioinformatics
5.2.4 Biological Components and Integrated Systems
5.3 By Applications
5.3.1 Healthcare
5.3.2 Chemicals (Including Bio-Fuels)
5.3.3 Agriculture
5.3.4 Others (Biosecurity, R&D, Energy, and Environment)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amyris Inc.
6.1.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
6.1.3 Genscript
6.1.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
6.1.5 Intrexon Corporation
6.1.6 New England Biolabs Inc.
6.1.7 Novozymes A/S
6.1.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6.1.9 Synthetic Genomics Inc.
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
