Surfactants Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

Surfactants market report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Surfactants industry with latest developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Surfactants market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Research Report Includes:

Surfactants Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Surfactants Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Household Soap and Detergent Application

– Detergent is usually a mixture of surfactants, used mainly for the purpose of cleaning, and is available in varying dilutions. Detergents consist of alkylbenzenesulfonates, which have chemical properties similar to soap, but with higher solubility in hard water.

– Detergents are classified in terms of their ionic properties, namely, anionic, cationic, and non-ionic. The soap mentioned in the segmentation deals mainly with washing and laundry application.

– The surfactants incorporated in detergents and soaps mix with water, and attach themselves with the dirt on clothes and other cleaning surfaces. This helps reduce the surface tension and removes the dirt from the concerned surface.

– Asia-Pacific holds the dominant position in the market, and is closely followed by North America. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are two of the largest consumers.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China was the largest consumer of surfactants in 2018, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent industry in China has grown at an average annual rate of 13.2% in the past five years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in liquid soap. The food processing industry is expected to expand at a lucrative rate in the Chinese surfactants market, due to the increasing population, coupled with rising regulations for healthy food. China is becoming the largest market in terms of cosmetics and skin care products, globally. Beauty sector in the country has witnessed a growth of around 5% in the past 10 years. Today, India is the one of the largest producers of soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams. Around 65% of the Indian population resides in rural areas, and the increasing disposable incomes and growth in rural markets are making the consumers shift to premium products. This shift is expected to drive the market for surfactants in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

