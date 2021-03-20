Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Superhydrophobic Coatings Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Superhydrophobic Coatings industry with latest developments. Superhydrophobic Coatings market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Superhydrophobic Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Superhydrophobic Coatings Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automobile Industry

– The automotive industry is one of the largest consumers of superhydrophobic coatings, globally. Superhydrophobic coatings are majorly used in the production of electrical vehicles. Presence of water droplets on electrical components may lead to shock hazards. Thus, electronic components are coated using super hydrophobic coatings, to reduce the risk of containment of water droplets on those bodies.

– Superhydrophobic coatings are applied to various automotive components, including glass components and exterior metal parts. Objects that are coated using superhydrophobic coatings have great water repelling ability, and do not allow water droplets to settle on them.

– Additionally, the usage of superhydrophobic coatings on the exterior body parts of automobiles help in preventing scratches and stains, and keeping the surface clear.

– Increasing automotive production across the world is likely to boost the demand for superhydrophobic coatings, during the forecast period.

North American Region to Dominate the Market

The North American region has dominated the market share in 2018. The United States is one of the largest consumers of superhydrophobic coatings across the world. Some of the key factors driving this demand are the growing textile, automotive, and construction industries in the United States. The American textile industry is the third-largest textile industry across the world, after China and India. The technical texile industry of Canada has been witnessing rapid growth in the recent years, owing to its multiple applications in various end-user sectors, like aerospace, construction and infrastructure, marine, medical, defense, safety, transportation, and agriculture. Since superhydrophobic caotings have various applications in the technical textile industry, Canadian superhydrophobic coatings market is likely to witness major growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Superhydrophobic Coatings Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Rapidly Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Superhydrophobic Coatings

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Anti-corrosion

5.1.2 Anti-icing

5.1.3 Self-cleaning

5.1.4 Anti-wetting

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Current End-user Industry

5.2.1.1 Textile and Footwear

5.2.1.2 Automotive

5.2.1.3 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Upcoming End-user Industry

5.2.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.2.3 Optical

5.2.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2.5 Other Upcoming End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aculon

6.4.2 Beijing Neatrition Tech Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Cytonix

6.4.4 DryWired LLC

6.4.5 Glassmark Solution

6.4.6 Nasiol Nano Coating

6.4.7 NEI corporation

6.4.8 NTT Advanced Technology

6.4.9 P2i Limited

6.4.10 Pearl Nano LLC

6.4.11 Rust-Oleum

6.4.12 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.13 UltraTech International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Solar Panels

