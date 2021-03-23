Workflow Automation�Market 2021 Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast to 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Workflow Automation Market was valued at 8.07 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD39.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.68% from 2020 to 2027.

The report, titled “Workflow Automation Market Size By Types, Applications, Segmentation, and Growth – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2021-2027” first introduced the fundamentals of Workflow Automation: Definitions, Classifications, Applications, and Market Overview; Product specifications; Production method; Cost Structures, Raw Materials, etc. The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Workflow Automation market and also provides an assessment of the market definition as well as the identification of the top key manufacturers contrasting with the competitive landscape in terms of price, revenue, capacity, Import, Export, Workflow Automation Market Size, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales and Market Share. Quantitative analysis of the Workflow Automation industry from 2015 to 2020 by region, type, application, and consumption assessment by region.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Workflow Automation Market Research Report:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Software AG

Appian

Xerox Corporation

Ipsoft

Nintex Global Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Bizagi