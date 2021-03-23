North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging�Market 2021 Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was valued at 70.79 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD174.76 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The report, titled “North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size By Types, Applications, Segmentation, and Growth – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2021-2027” first introduced the fundamentals of North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging: Definitions, Classifications, Applications, and Market Overview; Product specifications; Production method; Cost Structures, Raw Materials, etc. The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market and also provides an assessment of the market definition as well as the identification of the top key manufacturers contrasting with the competitive landscape in terms of price, revenue, capacity, Import, Export, North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales and Market Share. Quantitative analysis of the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging industry from 2015 to 2020 by region, type, application, and consumption assessment by region.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the North America Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Research Report:

Avery Dennison Corporation

3m

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Ccl Industries Zebra Technologies Corp

Applied Dna Sciences Essentra Plc

Rr Donnelley & Sons Company

Impinj

Alpvision Sa

Sicpa Holding Sa

Savi Technology

Authentix

Ampacet Corporation

Tracelink Advance Track & Trace S.A.