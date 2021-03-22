Endpoint Detection and Response�Market Size, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market was valued at 1470.32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD8097.29 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.65% from 2020 to 2027.

The report, titled “Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size By Types, Applications, Segmentation, and Growth – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2021-2027” first introduced the fundamentals of Endpoint Detection and Response: Definitions, Classifications, Applications, and Market Overview; Product specifications; Production method; Cost Structures, Raw Materials, etc. The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Endpoint Detection and Response market and also provides an assessment of the market definition as well as the identification of the top key manufacturers contrasting with the competitive landscape in terms of price, revenue, capacity, Import, Export, Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales and Market Share. Quantitative analysis of the Endpoint Detection and Response industry from 2015 to 2020 by region, type, application, and consumption assessment by region.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Report:

Cisco Systems

Crowdstrike

Intel Security � McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Fireeye

Guidance Software

Tripwire

RSA Security

Digital Guardian