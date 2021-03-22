High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA)�Market Assessment, Opportunity and Forecast till 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market was valued at 50.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD269.50 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.02% from 2020 to 2027.

The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market. Quantitative analysis of the High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) industry from 2015 to 2020 by region, type, application, and consumption assessment by region.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Research Report:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

Red Hat

Teradata

Dell

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

ATOS SE

Intel Corporation

Cray