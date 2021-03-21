Identity & Access Management Market Size, Share, Types, Products, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: Global Identity & Access Management Market was valued at 11.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD29.79 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.21% from 2020 to 2027.

The report, titled “Identity & Access Management Market Size By Types, Applications, Segmentation, and Growth – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2021-2027” first introduced the fundamentals of Identity & Access Management: Definitions, Classifications, Applications, and Market Overview; Product specifications; Production method; Cost Structures, Raw Materials, etc. The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Identity & Access Management market and also provides an assessment of the market definition as well as the identification of the top key manufacturers contrasting with the competitive landscape in terms of price, revenue, capacity, Import, Export, Identity & Access Management Market Size, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales and Market Share. Quantitative analysis of the Identity & Access Management industry from 2015 to 2020 by region, type, application, and consumption assessment by region.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Identity & Access Management Market Research Report:

Microsoft Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Dell Emc

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

CA Technologies

Micro Focus (Netiq Corporation)

Centrify Corporation