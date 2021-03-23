Molluscicides�Market Size | Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027

Fort Collins, Colorado: Global Molluscicidesmarket was valued at 639.59 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD855.94 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The report, titled “Molluscicides Market Size By Types, Applications, Segmentation, and Growth – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2021-2027” first introduced the fundamentals of Molluscicides: Definitions, Classifications, Applications, and Market Overview; Product specifications; Production method; Cost Structures, Raw Materials, etc. The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Molluscicides market and also provides an assessment of the market definition as well as the identification of the top key manufacturers contrasting with the competitive landscape in terms of price, revenue, capacity, Import, Export, Molluscicides Market Size, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales and Market Share. Quantitative analysis of the Molluscicides industry from 2015 to 2020 by region, type, application, and consumption assessment by region.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Molluscicides Market Research Report:

Lonza Group AG

Certis Europe

Bayer Cropscience AG

Doff Portland

BASF SE

W. Neudoff GmbH Kg

Adama Agricultural Solutions

De Sangosse SAS

American Vanguard Corporation