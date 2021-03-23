Nematicides�Market Forecasts to 2027: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Segmentation Report

Fort Collins, Colorado: Global Nematicides Market was valued at 1083.07 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD1360.68 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.12% from 2020 to 2027.

The report, titled “Nematicides Market Size By Types, Applications, Segmentation, and Growth – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2021-2027” first introduced the fundamentals of Nematicides: Definitions, Classifications, Applications, and Market Overview; Product specifications; Production method; Cost Structures, Raw Materials, etc. The report takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Nematicides market and also provides an assessment of the market definition as well as the identification of the top key manufacturers contrasting with the competitive landscape in terms of price, revenue, capacity, Import, Export, Nematicides Market Size, Consumption, Gross, Gross Margin, Sales and Market Share. Quantitative analysis of the Nematicides industry from 2015 to 2020 by region, type, application, and consumption assessment by region.

The Following Companies are Major Contributors to the Nematicides Market Research Report:

Bayer Cropscience AG

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Makhteshim-Agan)

Valent USA

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Monsanto Company

FMC Corporation