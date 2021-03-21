Digital Remittance Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027
The recent report on “Global Digital Remittance Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Global Digital Remittance Market”.
An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Global Digital Remittance companies with their profiles, revenue shares in the market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.
Key players in the global Digital Remittance market covered in Chapter 13:
OrbitRemit
Remitly
TNG Wallet
TransferWise
PayPal/Xoom
Azimo
Western Union (WU)
Avenues India Pvt Ltd
InstaReM
Toast Me
Ria Financial Services
Smiles Mobile Remittance
WorldRemit
MoneyGram
TransferGo
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Digital Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Banks Digital Remittance
Digital Money Transfer Operators
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Digital Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Migrant Labor Workforce
Study Abroad and Travel
Small Businesses
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)The
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
