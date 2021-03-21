Point of Sale (POS) Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027
Summary
The recent report on “Point of Sale (POS) Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Point of Sale (POS) Market”.
An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Point of Sale (POS) companies with their profiles, revenue shares in the market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.
Key players in the global Point of Sale (POS) market covered in Chapter 13:
Dspread Technology
Verifone Systems
Bitel
Ingenico
PayU India (Naspers Group)
Ezetap Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Castles Technology
Nexgo (Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology)
BBPOS
New POS Technology
Pine Labs
Fujian Newland Payment Technology
Powercraft Electronics
ePaisa
Paynear Solutions Pvt Ltd (Paynear One)
Centerm
Skilworth Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Bijlipay)
Mosambee.in
Visiontek
MobiSwipe Technologies Private Limited (OMA Emirates)
Hangzhou Sunyard
PAX Global Technology
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Point of Sale (POS) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Fixed Point of Sale
Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Point of Sale (POS) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Retail
Restaurant
Warehouse and Distribution
Entertainment
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)The
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Point of Sale (POS) Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Point of Sale (POS) Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Point of Sale (POS) Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Point of Sale (POS) Market Forces
Chapter 4 Point of Sale (POS) Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Point of Sale (POS) Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Point of Sale (POS) Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Point of Sale (POS) Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Point of Sale (POS) Market
Chapter 9 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Market Analysis
Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Point of Sale (POS) Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
