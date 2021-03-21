Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Request Download Sample

Key players in the global Duty-Free Retailing market covered in Chapter 13:

JR Duty free

Lotte Shopping

LVMH

Duty Free Americas

Lagardère

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

Shilla Duty Free

DFS Group

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Duty-Free Retailing market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Fashion, Accessories, and Hard Luxury

Cosmetics and Perfumes

Wines and Spirits

Tobacco

Confectionery and Fine Foods

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Duty-Free Retailing market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

International Airports

Border Towns

Seaports

Train Stations

Onboard Aircraft

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)The

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2020-2025 Duty-Free Retailing Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Duty-Free Retailing Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Duty-Free Retailing Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Duty-Free Retailing Market Forces

Chapter 4 Duty-Free Retailing Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Duty-Free Retailing Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Duty-Free Retailing Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Duty-Free Retailing Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Duty-Free Retailing Market

Chapter 9 Europe Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis

Chapter 11 the Middle East and Africa Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What is the total market value of the Duty-Free Retailing Market report?

What would be the forecast period in the market report?

What is the market value of the Duty-Free Retailing Market in 2021?

What is the Key Industry Leader's opinion for the Duty-Free Retailing?

Which is the base year calculated in the Duty-Free Retailing Market Report?

What are the key trends in the Duty-Free Retailing Market Report?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Duty-Free Retailing Market?

