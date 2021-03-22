Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027| Gerdau S.A., Nucor, CMC Steel

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Research Report: Gerdau S.A., Nucor, CMC Steel, Steel Dynamics Inc., Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., JFE Steel Corp., ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, POSCO, Shagang Group, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NLMK, ESSAR steel

Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Market by Type: Rebars, Merchant Bars

Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Market by Application: Construction, Infrastructure, Industrial

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Steel Merchant and Rebar report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Steel Merchant and Rebar market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Steel Merchant and Rebar report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rebars

1.2.3 Merchant Bars

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Production

2.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Steel Merchant and Rebar Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Merchant and Rebar Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Gerdau S.A.

12.1.1 Gerdau S.A. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gerdau S.A. Overview

12.1.3 Gerdau S.A. Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gerdau S.A. Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.1.5 Gerdau S.A. Recent Developments

12.2 Nucor

12.2.1 Nucor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nucor Overview

12.2.3 Nucor Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nucor Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.2.5 Nucor Recent Developments

12.3 CMC Steel

12.3.1 CMC Steel Corporation Information

12.3.2 CMC Steel Overview

12.3.3 CMC Steel Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 CMC Steel Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.3.5 CMC Steel Recent Developments

12.4 Steel Dynamics Inc.

12.4.1 Steel Dynamics Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Steel Dynamics Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Steel Dynamics Inc. Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Steel Dynamics Inc. Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.4.5 Steel Dynamics Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

12.5.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Overview

12.5.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.5.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

12.6 Nippon Steel Corp.

12.6.1 Nippon Steel Corp. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nippon Steel Corp. Overview

12.6.3 Nippon Steel Corp. Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nippon Steel Corp. Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.6.5 Nippon Steel Corp. Recent Developments

12.7 JFE Steel Corp.

12.7.1 JFE Steel Corp. Corporation Information

12.7.2 JFE Steel Corp. Overview

12.7.3 JFE Steel Corp. Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JFE Steel Corp. Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.7.5 JFE Steel Corp. Recent Developments

12.8 ArcelorMittal

12.8.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.8.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.8.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ArcelorMittal Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.8.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.9 Tata Steel

12.9.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tata Steel Overview

12.9.3 Tata Steel Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tata Steel Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.9.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments

12.10 POSCO

12.10.1 POSCO Corporation Information

12.10.2 POSCO Overview

12.10.3 POSCO Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 POSCO Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.10.5 POSCO Recent Developments

12.11 Shagang Group

12.11.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shagang Group Overview

12.11.3 Shagang Group Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shagang Group Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.11.5 Shagang Group Recent Developments

12.12 Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

12.12.1 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Overview

12.12.3 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.12.5 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Recent Developments

12.13 NLMK

12.13.1 NLMK Corporation Information

12.13.2 NLMK Overview

12.13.3 NLMK Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 NLMK Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.13.5 NLMK Recent Developments

12.14 ESSAR steel

12.14.1 ESSAR steel Corporation Information

12.14.2 ESSAR steel Overview

12.14.3 ESSAR steel Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ESSAR steel Steel Merchant and Rebar Product Description

12.14.5 ESSAR steel Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Steel Merchant and Rebar Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Steel Merchant and Rebar Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Steel Merchant and Rebar Production Mode & Process

13.4 Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Steel Merchant and Rebar Sales Channels

13.4.2 Steel Merchant and Rebar Distributors

13.5 Steel Merchant and Rebar Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Steel Merchant and Rebar Industry Trends

14.2 Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Drivers

14.3 Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Challenges

14.4 Steel Merchant and Rebar Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Steel Merchant and Rebar Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

