Woody Biomass Fuel Market Outlook 2021, Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027| German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Woody Biomass Fuel market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Woody Biomass Fuel market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.
One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Research Report: German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets
Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market by Type: Bulk Biomass Briquette, Biomass Pellet
Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market by Application: Power Generation, Residential and commercial heating, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Woody Biomass Fuel market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
What to expect in our report?
(1) A complete section of the Woody Biomass Fuel report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.
(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.
(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market.
(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Woody Biomass Fuel market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.
(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Woody Biomass Fuel report.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Bulk Biomass Briquette
1.2.3 Biomass Pellet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Power Generation
1.3.3 Residential and commercial heating
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production
2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Woody Biomass Fuel Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 German Pellets
12.1.1 German Pellets Corporation Information
12.1.2 German Pellets Overview
12.1.3 German Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 German Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.1.5 German Pellets Recent Developments
12.2 Enviva
12.2.1 Enviva Corporation Information
12.2.2 Enviva Overview
12.2.3 Enviva Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Enviva Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.2.5 Enviva Recent Developments
12.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
12.3.1 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Overview
12.3.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.3.5 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Recent Developments
12.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation
12.4.1 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Overview
12.4.3 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.4.5 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Recent Developments
12.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose
12.5.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information
12.5.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Overview
12.5.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.5.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Developments
12.6 Rentech
12.6.1 Rentech Corporation Information
12.6.2 Rentech Overview
12.6.3 Rentech Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Rentech Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.6.5 Rentech Recent Developments
12.7 Graanul Invest Group
12.7.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Graanul Invest Group Overview
12.7.3 Graanul Invest Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Graanul Invest Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.7.5 Graanul Invest Group Recent Developments
12.8 RWE Innogy
12.8.1 RWE Innogy Corporation Information
12.8.2 RWE Innogy Overview
12.8.3 RWE Innogy Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 RWE Innogy Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.8.5 RWE Innogy Recent Developments
12.9 Lignetics
12.9.1 Lignetics Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lignetics Overview
12.9.3 Lignetics Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Lignetics Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.9.5 Lignetics Recent Developments
12.10 E-pellets
12.10.1 E-pellets Corporation Information
12.10.2 E-pellets Overview
12.10.3 E-pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 E-pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.10.5 E-pellets Recent Developments
12.11 Drax Biomass
12.11.1 Drax Biomass Corporation Information
12.11.2 Drax Biomass Overview
12.11.3 Drax Biomass Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Drax Biomass Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.11.5 Drax Biomass Recent Developments
12.12 General Biofuels
12.12.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information
12.12.2 General Biofuels Overview
12.12.3 General Biofuels Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 General Biofuels Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.12.5 General Biofuels Recent Developments
12.13 BlueFire Renewables
12.13.1 BlueFire Renewables Corporation Information
12.13.2 BlueFire Renewables Overview
12.13.3 BlueFire Renewables Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 BlueFire Renewables Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.13.5 BlueFire Renewables Recent Developments
12.14 Pfeifer Group
12.14.1 Pfeifer Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 Pfeifer Group Overview
12.14.3 Pfeifer Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Pfeifer Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.14.5 Pfeifer Group Recent Developments
12.15 Biomass Secure Power
12.15.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information
12.15.2 Biomass Secure Power Overview
12.15.3 Biomass Secure Power Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Biomass Secure Power Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.15.5 Biomass Secure Power Recent Developments
12.16 Viridis Energy
12.16.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information
12.16.2 Viridis Energy Overview
12.16.3 Viridis Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Viridis Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.16.5 Viridis Energy Recent Developments
12.17 Energex
12.17.1 Energex Corporation Information
12.17.2 Energex Overview
12.17.3 Energex Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Energex Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.17.5 Energex Recent Developments
12.18 Fram Renewable Fuels
12.18.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information
12.18.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Overview
12.18.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.18.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Developments
12.19 Protocol Energy
12.19.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information
12.19.2 Protocol Energy Overview
12.19.3 Protocol Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Protocol Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.19.5 Protocol Energy Recent Developments
12.20 Premium Pellet Ltd.
12.20.1 Premium Pellet Ltd. Corporation Information
12.20.2 Premium Pellet Ltd. Overview
12.20.3 Premium Pellet Ltd. Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Premium Pellet Ltd. Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.20.5 Premium Pellet Ltd. Recent Developments
12.21 Granules LG
12.21.1 Granules LG Corporation Information
12.21.2 Granules LG Overview
12.21.3 Granules LG Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Granules LG Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.21.5 Granules LG Recent Developments
12.22 Enova Energy Group
12.22.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information
12.22.2 Enova Energy Group Overview
12.22.3 Enova Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Enova Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.22.5 Enova Energy Group Recent Developments
12.23 Corinith Wood Pellets
12.23.1 Corinith Wood Pellets Corporation Information
12.23.2 Corinith Wood Pellets Overview
12.23.3 Corinith Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Corinith Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.23.5 Corinith Wood Pellets Recent Developments
12.24 Maine Woods Pellet
12.24.1 Maine Woods Pellet Corporation Information
12.24.2 Maine Woods Pellet Overview
12.24.3 Maine Woods Pellet Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Maine Woods Pellet Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.24.5 Maine Woods Pellet Recent Developments
12.25 Appalachian Wood Pellets
12.25.1 Appalachian Wood Pellets Corporation Information
12.25.2 Appalachian Wood Pellets Overview
12.25.3 Appalachian Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Appalachian Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.25.5 Appalachian Wood Pellets Recent Developments
12.26 Bear Mountain Forest Prod
12.26.1 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Corporation Information
12.26.2 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Overview
12.26.3 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.26.5 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Recent Developments
12.27 Agropellets
12.27.1 Agropellets Corporation Information
12.27.2 Agropellets Overview
12.27.3 Agropellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Agropellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.27.5 Agropellets Recent Developments
12.28 West Oregon Wood Prod
12.28.1 West Oregon Wood Prod Corporation Information
12.28.2 West Oregon Wood Prod Overview
12.28.3 West Oregon Wood Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 West Oregon Wood Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.28.5 West Oregon Wood Prod Recent Developments
12.29 Bayou Wood Pellets
12.29.1 Bayou Wood Pellets Corporation Information
12.29.2 Bayou Wood Pellets Overview
12.29.3 Bayou Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.29.4 Bayou Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description
12.29.5 Bayou Wood Pellets Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Woody Biomass Fuel Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Woody Biomass Fuel Production Mode & Process
13.4 Woody Biomass Fuel Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Channels
13.4.2 Woody Biomass Fuel Distributors
13.5 Woody Biomass Fuel Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Industry Trends
14.2 Woody Biomass Fuel Market Drivers
14.3 Woody Biomass Fuel Market Challenges
14.4 Woody Biomass Fuel Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Woody Biomass Fuel Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
