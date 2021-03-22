Woody Biomass Fuel Market Outlook 2021, Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027| German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Woody Biomass Fuel market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Woody Biomass Fuel market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Research Report: German Pellets, Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group, Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Vyborgskaya Cellulose, Rentech, Graanul Invest Group, RWE Innogy, Lignetics, E-pellets, Drax Biomass, General Biofuels, BlueFire Renewables, Pfeifer Group, Biomass Secure Power, Viridis Energy, Energex, Fram Renewable Fuels, Protocol Energy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Granules LG, Enova Energy Group, Corinith Wood Pellets, Maine Woods Pellet, Appalachian Wood Pellets, Bear Mountain Forest Prod, Agropellets, West Oregon Wood Prod, Bayou Wood Pellets

Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market by Type: Bulk Biomass Briquette, Biomass Pellet

Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market by Application: Power Generation, Residential and commercial heating, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Woody Biomass Fuel market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Woody Biomass Fuel market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bulk Biomass Briquette

1.2.3 Biomass Pellet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Residential and commercial heating

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production

2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Woody Biomass Fuel Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Woody Biomass Fuel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Fuel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 German Pellets

12.1.1 German Pellets Corporation Information

12.1.2 German Pellets Overview

12.1.3 German Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 German Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.1.5 German Pellets Recent Developments

12.2 Enviva

12.2.1 Enviva Corporation Information

12.2.2 Enviva Overview

12.2.3 Enviva Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Enviva Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.2.5 Enviva Recent Developments

12.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

12.3.1 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Overview

12.3.3 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.3.5 Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group Recent Developments

12.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

12.4.1 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.4.5 Pacific BioEnergy Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose

12.5.1 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Corporation Information

12.5.2 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Overview

12.5.3 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.5.5 Vyborgskaya Cellulose Recent Developments

12.6 Rentech

12.6.1 Rentech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rentech Overview

12.6.3 Rentech Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rentech Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.6.5 Rentech Recent Developments

12.7 Graanul Invest Group

12.7.1 Graanul Invest Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Graanul Invest Group Overview

12.7.3 Graanul Invest Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Graanul Invest Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.7.5 Graanul Invest Group Recent Developments

12.8 RWE Innogy

12.8.1 RWE Innogy Corporation Information

12.8.2 RWE Innogy Overview

12.8.3 RWE Innogy Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RWE Innogy Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.8.5 RWE Innogy Recent Developments

12.9 Lignetics

12.9.1 Lignetics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lignetics Overview

12.9.3 Lignetics Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lignetics Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.9.5 Lignetics Recent Developments

12.10 E-pellets

12.10.1 E-pellets Corporation Information

12.10.2 E-pellets Overview

12.10.3 E-pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 E-pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.10.5 E-pellets Recent Developments

12.11 Drax Biomass

12.11.1 Drax Biomass Corporation Information

12.11.2 Drax Biomass Overview

12.11.3 Drax Biomass Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Drax Biomass Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.11.5 Drax Biomass Recent Developments

12.12 General Biofuels

12.12.1 General Biofuels Corporation Information

12.12.2 General Biofuels Overview

12.12.3 General Biofuels Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 General Biofuels Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.12.5 General Biofuels Recent Developments

12.13 BlueFire Renewables

12.13.1 BlueFire Renewables Corporation Information

12.13.2 BlueFire Renewables Overview

12.13.3 BlueFire Renewables Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 BlueFire Renewables Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.13.5 BlueFire Renewables Recent Developments

12.14 Pfeifer Group

12.14.1 Pfeifer Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pfeifer Group Overview

12.14.3 Pfeifer Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pfeifer Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.14.5 Pfeifer Group Recent Developments

12.15 Biomass Secure Power

12.15.1 Biomass Secure Power Corporation Information

12.15.2 Biomass Secure Power Overview

12.15.3 Biomass Secure Power Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Biomass Secure Power Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.15.5 Biomass Secure Power Recent Developments

12.16 Viridis Energy

12.16.1 Viridis Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Viridis Energy Overview

12.16.3 Viridis Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Viridis Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.16.5 Viridis Energy Recent Developments

12.17 Energex

12.17.1 Energex Corporation Information

12.17.2 Energex Overview

12.17.3 Energex Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Energex Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.17.5 Energex Recent Developments

12.18 Fram Renewable Fuels

12.18.1 Fram Renewable Fuels Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fram Renewable Fuels Overview

12.18.3 Fram Renewable Fuels Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Fram Renewable Fuels Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.18.5 Fram Renewable Fuels Recent Developments

12.19 Protocol Energy

12.19.1 Protocol Energy Corporation Information

12.19.2 Protocol Energy Overview

12.19.3 Protocol Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Protocol Energy Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.19.5 Protocol Energy Recent Developments

12.20 Premium Pellet Ltd.

12.20.1 Premium Pellet Ltd. Corporation Information

12.20.2 Premium Pellet Ltd. Overview

12.20.3 Premium Pellet Ltd. Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Premium Pellet Ltd. Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.20.5 Premium Pellet Ltd. Recent Developments

12.21 Granules LG

12.21.1 Granules LG Corporation Information

12.21.2 Granules LG Overview

12.21.3 Granules LG Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Granules LG Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.21.5 Granules LG Recent Developments

12.22 Enova Energy Group

12.22.1 Enova Energy Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Enova Energy Group Overview

12.22.3 Enova Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Enova Energy Group Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.22.5 Enova Energy Group Recent Developments

12.23 Corinith Wood Pellets

12.23.1 Corinith Wood Pellets Corporation Information

12.23.2 Corinith Wood Pellets Overview

12.23.3 Corinith Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Corinith Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.23.5 Corinith Wood Pellets Recent Developments

12.24 Maine Woods Pellet

12.24.1 Maine Woods Pellet Corporation Information

12.24.2 Maine Woods Pellet Overview

12.24.3 Maine Woods Pellet Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Maine Woods Pellet Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.24.5 Maine Woods Pellet Recent Developments

12.25 Appalachian Wood Pellets

12.25.1 Appalachian Wood Pellets Corporation Information

12.25.2 Appalachian Wood Pellets Overview

12.25.3 Appalachian Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Appalachian Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.25.5 Appalachian Wood Pellets Recent Developments

12.26 Bear Mountain Forest Prod

12.26.1 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Corporation Information

12.26.2 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Overview

12.26.3 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.26.5 Bear Mountain Forest Prod Recent Developments

12.27 Agropellets

12.27.1 Agropellets Corporation Information

12.27.2 Agropellets Overview

12.27.3 Agropellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Agropellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.27.5 Agropellets Recent Developments

12.28 West Oregon Wood Prod

12.28.1 West Oregon Wood Prod Corporation Information

12.28.2 West Oregon Wood Prod Overview

12.28.3 West Oregon Wood Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 West Oregon Wood Prod Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.28.5 West Oregon Wood Prod Recent Developments

12.29 Bayou Wood Pellets

12.29.1 Bayou Wood Pellets Corporation Information

12.29.2 Bayou Wood Pellets Overview

12.29.3 Bayou Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Bayou Wood Pellets Woody Biomass Fuel Product Description

12.29.5 Bayou Wood Pellets Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Woody Biomass Fuel Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Woody Biomass Fuel Production Mode & Process

13.4 Woody Biomass Fuel Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Sales Channels

13.4.2 Woody Biomass Fuel Distributors

13.5 Woody Biomass Fuel Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Woody Biomass Fuel Industry Trends

14.2 Woody Biomass Fuel Market Drivers

14.3 Woody Biomass Fuel Market Challenges

14.4 Woody Biomass Fuel Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Woody Biomass Fuel Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

