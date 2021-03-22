AIS Receivers Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD

The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global AIS Receivers market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global AIS Receivers market growth.

Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global AIS Receivers market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global AIS Receivers market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Download Exclusive Sample PDF at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2839656/global-ais-receivers-industry

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global AIS Receivers market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global AIS Receiversmarket competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global AIS Receiversmarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD, Samyung ENC, Nauticast, ACR Artex, Saab, Vesper Marine, Kongsberg Group, SRT Marine Systems, Xinuo Information Technology, MSM, SRT, ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH, CML Microsystems Plc, Weatherdock AG, ComNav

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global AIS Receivers market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global AIS Receivers market.

Market Segment by Product Type

NMEA, Seatalk, USB, Others

Market Segment by Application

, Commercial Ships, Ocean-going Vessels, Recreational Boats, Others

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About AIS Receivers Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ba95f21a3f54ae338d94e55c5794e347,0,1,global-ais-receivers-industry

Why to buy this report?

The report provides a futuristic perspective on various micro and macroeconomic factors having an impact on the global AIS Receivers market growth

Recent market developments in various geographical regions are mapped by the report

The research report helps in understanding the key product, application, and end user segments of the global AIS Receivers market and their growth potential

The authors of the report have offered detailed analysis of changing competitive dynamics to help the competitors stay ahead of the curve

Readers are offered with the information on the leadingparticipantsof the global AIS Receivers market and key growth strategies adopted by them

The report also sheds light on the globalAIS Receivers market opportunities and future trends

Recommendations and suggestions are provided by the industry experts to the companies to help in consolidating their position in the global AIS Receivers market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 AIS Receivers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 NMEA

1.2.3 Seatalk

1.2.4 USB

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Ships

1.3.3 Ocean-going Vessels

1.3.4 Recreational Boats

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global AIS Receivers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global AIS Receivers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global AIS Receivers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 AIS Receivers Industry Trends

2.4.2 AIS Receivers Market Drivers

2.4.3 AIS Receivers Market Challenges

2.4.4 AIS Receivers Market Restraints 3 Global AIS Receivers Sales

3.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global AIS Receivers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global AIS Receivers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global AIS Receivers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AIS Receivers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global AIS Receivers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AIS Receivers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global AIS Receivers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global AIS Receivers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global AIS Receivers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global AIS Receivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global AIS Receivers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global AIS Receivers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global AIS Receivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global AIS Receivers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America AIS Receivers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America AIS Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America AIS Receivers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America AIS Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America AIS Receivers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America AIS Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe AIS Receivers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe AIS Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe AIS Receivers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe AIS Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe AIS Receivers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe AIS Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific AIS Receivers Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America AIS Receivers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America AIS Receivers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America AIS Receivers Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America AIS Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa AIS Receivers Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Digital Yacht

12.1.1 Digital Yacht Corporation Information

12.1.2 Digital Yacht Overview

12.1.3 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.1.5 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Digital Yacht Recent Developments

12.2 Comar Systems

12.2.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Comar Systems Overview

12.2.3 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.2.5 Comar Systems AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Comar Systems Recent Developments

12.3 SIMRAD

12.3.1 SIMRAD Corporation Information

12.3.2 SIMRAD Overview

12.3.3 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.3.5 SIMRAD AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 SIMRAD Recent Developments

12.4 Samyung ENC

12.4.1 Samyung ENC Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samyung ENC Overview

12.4.3 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.4.5 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Samyung ENC Recent Developments

12.5 Nauticast

12.5.1 Nauticast Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nauticast Overview

12.5.3 Nauticast AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nauticast AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.5.5 Nauticast AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nauticast Recent Developments

12.6 ACR Artex

12.6.1 ACR Artex Corporation Information

12.6.2 ACR Artex Overview

12.6.3 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.6.5 ACR Artex AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ACR Artex Recent Developments

12.7 Saab

12.7.1 Saab Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saab Overview

12.7.3 Saab AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Saab AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.7.5 Saab AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Saab Recent Developments

12.8 Vesper Marine

12.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vesper Marine Overview

12.8.3 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.8.5 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Vesper Marine Recent Developments

12.9 Kongsberg Group

12.9.1 Kongsberg Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kongsberg Group Overview

12.9.3 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.9.5 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kongsberg Group Recent Developments

12.10 SRT Marine Systems

12.10.1 SRT Marine Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 SRT Marine Systems Overview

12.10.3 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.10.5 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 SRT Marine Systems Recent Developments

12.11 Xinuo Information Technology

12.11.1 Xinuo Information Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Xinuo Information Technology Overview

12.11.3 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.11.5 Xinuo Information Technology Recent Developments

12.12 MSM

12.12.1 MSM Corporation Information

12.12.2 MSM Overview

12.12.3 MSM AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 MSM AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.12.5 MSM Recent Developments

12.13 SRT

12.13.1 SRT Corporation Information

12.13.2 SRT Overview

12.13.3 SRT AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SRT AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.13.5 SRT Recent Developments

12.14 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH

12.14.1 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Corporation Information

12.14.2 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Overview

12.14.3 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.14.5 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Recent Developments

12.15 CML Microsystems Plc

12.15.1 CML Microsystems Plc Corporation Information

12.15.2 CML Microsystems Plc Overview

12.15.3 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.15.5 CML Microsystems Plc Recent Developments

12.16 Weatherdock AG

12.16.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

12.16.2 Weatherdock AG Overview

12.16.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.16.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Developments

12.17 ComNav

12.17.1 ComNav Corporation Information

12.17.2 ComNav Overview

12.17.3 ComNav AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ComNav AIS Receivers Products and Services

12.17.5 ComNav Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 AIS Receivers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 AIS Receivers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 AIS Receivers Production Mode & Process

13.4 AIS Receivers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 AIS Receivers Sales Channels

13.4.2 AIS Receivers Distributors

13.5 AIS Receivers Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.