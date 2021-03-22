Flow Cytometry Market 2025 (COVID 19 Impact analysis) On Various Vendors: Merck KGaA, Sysmex Partec, Luminex Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sony Biotechnology, Agilent Technologies, etc.

Scope: Global Flow Cytometry Market

Vendor Landscape and Profiling:

Merck KGaA (Germany), Sysmex Partec (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sony Biotechnology (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ACEA Biosciences (US), biomérieux (France), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Stratedigm (US), and Apogee Flow Systems (UK).

Product-based Segmentation:

Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology

Cell-based flow cytometry

Bead-based flow cytometry

Global Flow Cytometry Market, by Product and Services

Reagents and consumables

Instruments

Cell analyzer

High-range

Mid-range

Low-range

Cell sorter

High-range

Mid-range

Low-range

Services

Software

Accessories

Application-based Segmentation:

Research applications

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

Drug discovery

Stem cell research

In vitro toxicity testing

Immunology

Cell sorting

Apoptosis

Cell cycle analysis

Cell viability

Cell counting

Other research applications

Clinical applications

Cancer

Hematology

Immunodeficiency diseases

Organ transplantation

Other clinical applications

Industrial applications

Global Flow Cytometry Market, by End User

Academic & research institutes

Hospitals & clinical testing laboratories

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

The following is a complete run-down of geography-based analysis of Flow Cytometry market:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

