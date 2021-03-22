Power Semiconductor Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development by Regions to 2030

Power semiconductor is basically an instrument that is utilized as a rectifier or a switch, mainly in power electronics, for example in the power supply in switch mode. Such types of devices, when used as integrated circuit, are known as power IC, and also called prominently as power IC. A power semiconductor instrument or a device is generally utilized in the commutation mode that is either off or on mode and hence, the said device holds the design optimized for such types of applications. These devices generally must not be utilized majorly in the liner functions. The linear power circuits are extensively available as voltage regulators, radio frequency amplifiers, as well as the audio amplifiers. Power semiconductor devices are also found in systems that offer or provide minor as few tens of milliwatts for any headphone amplifier, around gigawatt, especially in comparatively higher voltage direct current transmission line. The said devices work same tasks as standard semiconductors, only with the difference that the power semiconductors perform on a much larger scale.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Power Semiconductor Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the Global Power Semiconductor Market accounted for over ~US$ 33 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2030.

To be precise, just like the standard devices, the power semiconductor devices are majorly utilized to amplify and correct the electric signals or also turn off and on the electricity flow. They are different than the standard semiconductor devices. Nevertheless, these devices are specially designed to rightly manage and regulate the higher electric currents as well as higher voltages of around or up to multiple gigawatts. Just like the componentsused in power management sub-systems, the said devicesare usually utilized as correctors and switching devices for converting into electric signals, and also for modification of frequency or voltage of electric current.

The Power Semiconductor Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Material

Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon, and Silicon Carbide (SiC)), By Component (Power Module (Standard & Power Integrated Module (IGBT Module and MOSFET Module) and Intelligent Power Module (IPMs)), Power Discrete (Transistors, Thyristor, and Diode) and Power Integrated Circuits)

By Industry Vertical

Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, and Other Industries

What are the common devices?

As mentioned above the common power devices include power diode thyristor, power MOSEFT, and IGBT. The power MOSFET as well as power diode functions on comparable rules to their comparatively low-power equivalents, but can efficiently carry out large volume of current and are usually capable of tolerating larger reverse-bias voltage, especially in off state. The structural changes are mostly made in the power device for accommodating high current density, or/and high reverse voltag breakdown, and high dissipation of power. Wide range of discrete like non-incorporated power devices are made with the help of vertical structure, while the smaller signal devices are installed with a lateral structure. Using the vertical structure, the existing rating of device is proportional to its field and also the capability of voltage blocking obtained in height of die. This structure one of the connections of the instrument or device is placed on the lower side of the semiconductor die.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecast Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL Gallium Nitride (GaN) Silicon Silicon Carbide (SiC) Others GLOBAL POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT Power Module Power Integrated Circuit GLOBAL POWER SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL Automotive & Transportation Energy & Power Aerospace & Defense Consumer Electronics Others Industries

