Smart Hospitals Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases is one of the key factors resulting in the significant market growth of smart hospitals. Moreover, the increasing need for cost-effective solutions, governments investing in research & development activities and technological advancements are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the smart hospitals market. However, the lack of competence in the deployment of IoT solutions at hospitals and the high costs involved are some of the factors hindering market growth.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Smart Hospitals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global smart hospitals market is estimated to account for over US$ 14.5 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Smart Hospitals Market”https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/191

Some of the prominent players in the Smart Hospitals Market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Microsoft, and Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

The Internet of things (IoT) is currently being embedded in multiple markets, including healthcare. These devices streamline processes, enabling healthcare practitioners to save time. Medical devices integrated with the IoT help in remote patient monitoring and improve patient care. For instance, the Kinect HoloLens Assisted Rehabilitation Experience (KHARE) platform was developed by Microsoft in conjunction with the National Institute for Insurance Against Accidents at Work (INAIL) for the mirror neuron therapy. This KHARE platform permits real-time data feeds, allowing practitioners to create complete & personalized physical therapy programs for patients at any place. This platform is currently undergoing a clinical study that is anticipated to end in 2020.

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector are playing a pivotal role in improving care quality and patient experience. The integration of newer technologies into healthcare, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, precision medicine, 3D printing, genomics, etc., enables optimum results in terms of quality of service and patient recovery. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), even in developed countries, seven out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop infections each year. Thus the use of newer technologies, such as AI, robotics, and others, can improve the precision of treatment procedures and dramatically decrease the probability of error.

The Smart Hospitals Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Component (Hardware, System & Software, and Services), By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), By Application (Remote Medicine Management, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Medical Assistance, Outpatient Vigilance, and Medical Connected Imaging)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/191



Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this [email protected]https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/191



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com