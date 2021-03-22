Surgical Staplers Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2030

The increasing number of abdominal & pelvic surgeries is primarily contributing to the growth of the surgical staplers market. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2016, nearly 32 percent of all births in the U.S. were cesarean deliveries. Surgical staplers are often utilized after C-sections as they provide strong wound closure, minimal tissue damage, low risk of infection, and facilitates faster incision healing. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is further anticipated to propel the growth of the surgical staplers market. With the progression of age, several changes occur, such as anatomic, physiologic, and metabolic changes, which increases the risk of several injuries and degenerative disorders.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Surgical Staplers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global surgical staplers market accounted for over US$ 3.8 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Surgical Staplers Market include:

Medtronic

• Ethicon US

• LLC.

• Purple Surgical

• Grena LTD

• Victor Medical Instruments Co.

• Ltd.

• Frankenman International Ltd

• Golden Stapler Surgical Co.Ltd

• CONMED Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• and XNY Medical

• among others.

Despite the utilization of surgical staplers in several surgeries, there are certain complications such as tissue or organ damage, internal bleeding, infections, and increased chances of cancer recurrence. Hence, in 2019, the FDA issued strict guidelines to manufacturers of surgical staplers for proper labeling of their products with information about specific risks, limitations, and directions for utilization. Moreover, increasing product recalls, postoperative connection leaks, and hemorrhagic shock have adversely affected the growth of the surgical staplers market.

Surgical staplers were developed in response to concerns regarding the healing of traditional sutures. They provide a suitable solution to problems associated with sutures such as leakage and separation. Moreover, they offer a number of advantages, including speed, accuracy, and evenness of wound closure, which have led to their increased utilization in surgical procedures. Moreover, there is a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, which utilize surgical staplers for faster incision closure. Minimally invasive procedures are surgical techniques involving a minimum incision size, further facilitating faster wound recovery and helping to avoid the risk of infection. Companies are increasingly manufacturing surgical staplers, which can be used in minimally invasive surgeries. For instance, in 2017, Medtronic introduced the Signia Stapling System for minimally invasive surgeries. The system is a fully powered ambidextrous laparoscopic stapler, which allows real-time feedback and automated responses. Additionally, it is based on the adaptive firing technology that measures the firing force and adjusts the stapler’s speed based on tissue variability measurements, facilitating consistent staple lines.

The Surgical Staplers Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Mechanism:

Powered Surgical Staplers and Manual Surgical Staplers

Product Type:

Disposable Surgical Staplers and Reusable Surgical Staplers

Application:

General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery, and Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery

End User:

Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

