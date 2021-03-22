Tourniquet Market 2020 by Industry Analysis, Growth Opportunity, Future and Forecast to 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Tourniquet Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” According to the report, the global tourniquet market accounted for over US$ 345 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2030.

Tourniquet is basically a device that is mainly used to increase pessure on limbs or the extremity for limiting, but not stopping the blood flow. This device may also be used in cases of emergencies, in medical operations, or also in post-operative rehabilitation. The tourniquet also holds application to be used by the phlebotomist in order to access as well as to determine the proper location of the appropriate veni for using venipuncture. Right application of this device will fairly obstruct the flow of bloof back towards the heart, casing the blood to not permanently pool in vein so that this vein is more major and the process of obtaining blood gets streamlined. The said device is utilized 3 or 4 inches above the insertion of the point of the needle and must remain in the same place, but not more than a minute for avoiding hemoconcentration.

Some of the prominent players in the Tourniquet Market include:

Zimmer Biomet

• ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

• Stryker

• Delfi Medical

• VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

• Pyng Medical

• Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory

• Hammarplast Medical AB

• CAT Resources

• LLC

• and SAM Medical

• among others.

Besides, the extensive utilization of tourniquets in healthcare facilities, the increasing adoption of tourniquets is also observed in military settings. For instance, in May 2019, the Committee on Tactical Combat Casualty Care (CoTCCC) released a new recommended devices & adjuncts document that substantially expanded the list of tourniquets recommended for combat use. The extended list now includes non-pneumatic limb tourniquets such as Combat Application Tourniquet (C-A-T) Gen 7 & Gen 6, Ratcheting Medical Tourniquet -Tactical (RMT-T), SAM Extremity Tourniquet (SAM-XT), and Tactical Mechanical Tourniquet (TMT), among others.

A simpler tourniquet can be made from a rope and a stick or also a belt made of leather, but its use of makeshift tourniquet has been decreased over the time owing to their less effectiveness in comparison with the professional and commercial tourniquet. This could stem the blood flow, but the side effects like nerve and damage of soft tissue could possibly occur. Mainly, there are 4 types of tourniquets, namely the emergency tourniquets, the A tourniquets, rehabilitation tourniquets, and surgical tourniquets. The A tourniquet is majorly used by phlebotomist to determine and access the proper location of any appropriate vein for venipuncture.

The Tourniquet Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Tourniquet Systems, Tourniquet Cuffs, and Tourniquet Accessories), Application (Lower-Limb and Upper-Limb), End User (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Military, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

