Wound Debridement Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Wound Debridement Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global wound debridement market accounted for approximately US$ 750 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% from 2020 to 2030.

The continual growth of the wound debridement market can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. Growing diabetic populations, increasing chronic wounds, traumatic injuries, and burns are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the market between 2020 and 2030. However, the high costs associated with the treatment of chronic wounds are likely to hamper market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the Wound Debridement Market include:

Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Coloplast Corp, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Welcare Industries S.p.A, PulseCare Medical, LLC, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., EZ Debride, and Medaxis, among others.

To gain better insights, prominent market players are focusing on new product launches along with technological advancements and entering into acquisition & collaborative agreement with other companies. For instance, in April 2019, Smith & Nephew, acquired Osiris Therapeutics, a fast-growing company delivering regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes. Its product portfolio includes Grafix, a cryopreserved placental membrane skin substitute that treats acute and chronic wounds.

Chronic wounds are non-healing wounds or wounds that take more time to heal than expected. The treatment of chronic wounds requires advanced therapies, proven clinical protocols, and highly skilled teams of wound care specialists. Over the years, increasing diabetic populations are playing a crucial role in contributing to growth of the market. It is estimated that over 500 million persons are suffering from diabetes worldwide.

The Wound Debridement Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Type (Autolytic (Gel and Ointment); Mechanical (Medical Gauze and Mechanical Debridement Pads); Surgical, Enzymatic, & Ultrasonic), By Wound Type (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns, and Surgical & Traumatic Wounds), By End User (Hospital and Clinics)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

