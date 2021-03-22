Hydroxychloroquine Market Size 2020 | Opportunities, Demand and Forecast To 2030

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led toits wide-scale adoption. Growing prevalence of malaria and increasing demand of hydroxychloroquine drug worldwide for the treatment of COVID-19are anticipated to fuel its demand. However, restrictions on its purchase ever since it has been considered for the treatment of newly discovered disease COVID-19 is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Latest research findings from Market Industry Reports (MIR) report titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030.” Suggests that the global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to witness substantial CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Hydroxychloroquine Market include:

Sanofi

• Novartis AG

• Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Zydus Cadila

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD.

• Bristol Laboratories Ltd

• Mylan N.V.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

According to WHO, in 2018, nearly half of the world’s population was at risk of malaria and there were 228 million cases of malaria in 2018 as compared to 231 million cases in 2017. The estimated number of malaria deaths was 405,000 in 2018, as compared to 416 000 deaths in 2017.Incessantly rising prevalence of malaria is expected to boost the market growth.

Citing the promising prospects of the market, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, in March 2020, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced its collaboration with World Health Organization-endorsed study into the prevention of COVID-19 using hydroxychloroquine and plans to supply 2 million hydroxychloroquine tablets free of charge for the study.

The Hydroxychloroquine Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Type (200mg and 400mg), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Malaria, COVID-19 and Lupus)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

