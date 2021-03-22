Apparel CAD System Market is segmented by application, type, component, material, and geography

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Apparel CAD System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global apparel CAD system market is estimated at over US$ 740 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to an increasing adoption of CAD in the apparel industry. Rapid generation of new styles, value addition, and fast design modifications along with cost reduction are among the primary factors that have propelled the adoption of CAD in the apparel industry. There are different CAD software packages for apparel available in the market that help the designer to experiment with a number of textures, colors, and patterns for producing perfect designs. They provide an assortment of sketch backgrounds and tools for designing, texture mapping, and repeating patterns.

Some of the prominent players in the Apparel CAD System Market include:

Lectra, Crea Solution Srl, SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD., Tukatech Inc., Gerber Technology LLC, EFI Optitex, Pad System International Limited, Audaces, Browzwear Solutions Pte. Ltd., and Gemini CAD Systems SRL

Furthermore, growing technological advancements are further expected to supplement market growth in the coming years. For instance, the adoption of 4D technology at the designing stage can help to reduce costs and time-to-market, contributing to a more efficient and profitable process by reducing the number of samples required for different products and costs associated with them. Digitalization in the fashion industry and developments in 3D/4D technology are factors that are boosting the apparel market.

In terms of market challenges, inadequate awareness about the implementation of CAD solutions is affecting market growth. Designers using apparel CAD software are required to have skills such as pattern cutting, sewing, and drawing to make technical drawings of fashion pieces along with the ability to use computer design packages. Thus, the shortage of skilled labors might affect growth of the apparel CAD market.

The Apparel CAD System Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Technology (3D-Design and 2D-Design), by Application (Design and Production), by Component (Software and Hardware), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud Based)

